Both Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku are undoubtedly among the finest strikers in modern-day football

Comparisons have often been made between the pair, especially after Napoli's decision to replace Osimhen with the Belgian

An Italian football expert has highlighted one crucial reason why Lukaku is an upgrade on Osimhen at Napoli

It could be a game decided by numbers and statistics or not, as several individuals and football experts remain divided in their opinions regarding who the better striker is between Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku.

This argument has particularly gained attention in recent times following Napoli's rather unsavoury treatment of Osimhen, which included ostracising him from the club's first-team setup and opting to replace him with Lukaku.

This decision, which sparked a barrage of reactions across the global footballing community, has often left Lukaku carrying the burden of proving whether Napoli made the right call in replacing Osimhen with him.

Despite statistics from FotMob currently favouring Osimhen in comparisons of both players' performances for their respective clubs, several Italian football experts remain resolute in their belief that Lukaku is a better fit for Napoli.

Among them is Monica Scozzafava, who recently explained why she views the Belgian striker as an upgrade over Osimhen.

Italian journalist on why Lukaku is better than Osimhen

In an interview captured by Tutto Napoli, the Italian football expert shared her perspective on the Lukaku-Osimhen debate:

“Lukaku? He does a very important job for the team. This is who Lukaku is—the striker Conte chose. Yesterday, he scored a goal worth gold, a very crucial goal.

I remind those who have doubts and who, understandably, make comparisons with Osimhen: comparisons should not be made. Lukaku should be judged for the leadership he brings.

Then, he touches the ball once and scores. Napoli overcame a massive obstacle yesterday; it was not an easy match for the Azzurri. The significance of that goal cannot be overstated. Conte has earned everyone's trust throughout his career, and he was right this time too."

It must be acknowledged that both players have consistently delivered in critical moments for their respective clubs. Recently, Osimhen led Galatasaray to achieve a unique club record.

However, the debate over who the better striker is will likely persist as long as both players remain under contract with Napoli, keeping this intriguing rivalry alive.

