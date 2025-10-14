Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has cheered the Super Eagles on ahead of their match against Benin Republic

The Super Eagles will face Benin in a tense 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

A win alone is not enough, as Nigeria needs South Africa to lose or draw against Rwanda in Mbombela to qualify at the same time

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has sent a message of encouragement to the Super Eagles ahead of their match against Benin Republic.

Nigeria faces a crucial match against the Cheetahs in the final matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Chiamaka Nnadozie sends a message to Super Eagles ahead of World Cup qualifier against Benin. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

As noted by The NFF, the Super Eagles must beat Benin and hope that Rwanda gets a result against South Africa to help them qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria will likely play into South Africa’s hands as the Super Eagles will be out to crush Benin Republic, which will be to Bafana Bafana's advantage.

Nnadozie sends message to Super Eagles

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has a message for the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial match against Benin Republic in Uyo.

The WAFCON winner shared a video on her official X page recreating Austin Milado’s evergreen song Super Eagles, to cheer the men's national team on.

Nigerians took exception to the part of the song which says “fellow Nigerians, the Eagles won't let you down,” to which they claimed that the Eagles have let them down many times.

@Oduma_Smo wrote:

“Nigerians don't have confidence in them anymore. Mostly, the keeper, we have zero percent in him.”

@BestDriveMotors wrote:

“You're more reliable than Nwabali. Just that we can't put you in the goal this evening.”

@Mztadiligent wrote:

“Unless it’s the girls who would play the match. This one is done and dusted. Let’s face Afcon qualifiers abeg.”

@zubbics wrote:

“We like una super Falcons but make una stay away from this matter before hand go touch una join.”

Super Eagles stars before their 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Nnadozie and the Super Falcons made Nigerians proud after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, defeating hosts Morocco in the final.

Nigeria came from behind to defeat the Atlas Lionesses, with Esther Okoronkwo scoring one and assisting the other two goals to deliver Nigeria's 10th title.

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Nnadozie was particularly impressive at the tournament and did not concede until the semifinal.

As noted by CAF Online, she eventually conceded three goals and was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper, underlining her status as the best in Africa.

Michelle Alozie sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Michelle Alozie sent a message to Nigerians after the Super Eagles defeated Amavubi of Rwanda 1-0 in Uyo.

The Super Falcons star urged Nigerians to show the same level of support shown to the men’s team to the women's team when it's time.

