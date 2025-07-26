The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the champions of Africa's women football for the 10th time

Nigeria defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 after coming back from two goals down in the second half

Super Falcons have claimed the ultimate prize and a huge cash prize after winning the tournament

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the champions of Africa's women football for the 10th time after beating hosts Morocco 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

Morocco raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Ghizlaine Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy and appeared to be taking the title easily.

Super Falcons stars celebrate Jennifer Echegini's goal against Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria sprang to life in the second half and scored three goals in the second through Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, before Jennifer Echegini wrapped it up.

Falcons succeeded with Mission X and have won 10 out of the 13 editions of the tournament, with Equatorial Guinea (2) and South Africa the only other winners.

Super Falcon’s WAFCON cash prize

According to CAF, the prize pool for the 13th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations was $3,475,000, a 45% increase from the previous edition.

Winners Nigeria will receive $1 million (₦1.5 billion), while the runner-up, the Atlas Lionesses, will receive $500,000. The Black Queens of Ghana, which defeated South Africa in the third-place match, earned $35,000, while Bayana Bayana earned $300,000.

The four teams eliminated in the quarterfinal earned $200,000 each, while the third-place teams in each group earned $150,000, and the fourth-place teams earned $125,000 each.

Super Falcons lift the trophy after winning WAFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bzouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

WAFCON 2025 Awards

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was deservedly named the Player of the Tournament after leading the team to a historic victory in Morocco.

Two-time CAF Best Women's Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was awarded the goalkeeper of the tournament after keeping four clean sheets and conceding only three goals in the tournament.

Morocco captain Ghizlaine Chebbak won the Golden Boot with five goals, edging Nigeria's Chinwendu Ihezuo, who scored three goals.

Though not awarded, Falcons attacker Esther Okoronkwo provided a tournament-high six assists, while Bayana Bayana were awarded the fair play award.

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu was rightfully named the coach of the tournament. He noted that there were some halftime talks to turn the match around.

“We knew we could do it… When we were two goals down, we kept encouraging the players not to lose their self-belief. If they didn’t have mental resilience, they would have given up,” he said at the post-match conference.

“We did a lot of talking at halftime… We had a game plan, but what we wanted to avoid led to the two goals, and we had to make the changes we made.”

Fans react to Nigeria’s comeback

Legit.ng previously reported that fans reacted to Nigeria's comeback win over Morocco in the final of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons came from two goals down to defeat the host and maintain their 100% record of 10 wins in 10 AWCON finals they have played.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng