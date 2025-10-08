Viral photo of Victor Osimhen’s bandaged ankle in Super Eagles camp sparks panic among Galatasaray fans

The Nigerian striker has only recently returned from injury after missing three club games for the Istanbul giants

Nigeria is depending heavily on Osimhen’s goals as the Super Eagles fight for a 2026 World Cup ticket

Galatasaray fans have been left worried after images surfaced showing Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles training camp ahead of Nigeria’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The photo, which quickly went viral on social media, showed the forward with his left ankle bandaged while participating in light drills on a dirt-covered section of the training pitch.

According to Turkish media outlet Spor Skor, this sight has sparked alarm among supporters of the Turkish giants, especially knowing Osimhen returned injured from his last outing with Nigeria.

The 26-year-old forward sustained an injury during Nigeria’s last international outing against Rwanda, where he was substituted in the 35th minute after appearing to struggle with discomfort.

During his absence, Osimhen missed three matches for Galatasaray, leaving fans worried same scenario could happen again.

While he has since made his comeback, starting in recent matches against Alanyaspor, Liverpool, and Besiktas, he has yet to complete a full 90 minutes in any of them.

Nigeria counting on Osimhen to deliver

Despite Galatasaray’s worries, Osimhen’s presence in the Super Eagles camp is a major boost for Nigeria, who are still fighting to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three behind leaders Benin and South Africa as seen on FIFA's official website. They must win their final two matches to stand any realistic chance of qualifying.

Osimhen remains Nigeria’s top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals, despite missing a handful of games through injury, and his return to the Nigerian squad is seen as vital to the three-time African champions' hopes of securing a place at the tournament.

Team insiders say the Super Eagles' medical staff are managing his workload carefully, ensuring he stays fit for both matches.

Head coach Eric Chelle is reportedly confident Osimhen will lead Nigeria's attack against Lesotho on October 10 and again versus Benin on October 14.

Why Galatasaray’s fear is valid

For Galatasaray, the dilemma is clear as they want Osimhen representing Nigeria, but not at the cost of another setback.

Having scored three goals in six appearances this season, the Nigerian forward’s influence on the Istanbul club’s domestic and European ambitions is undeniable.

The Turkish club will be praying Nigeria’s technical crew will handle Osimhen’s fitness with extreme care during the qualifiers, as any aggravation of his injury could derail both his momentum and Galatasaray’s campaign.

