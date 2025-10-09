The NFF is reportedly considering sacking Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle if the team fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria could miss out on another edition of the global showpiece after managing just two wins in eight matches played so far

Focus will shift to the 2025 AFCON, with NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen potentially returning as interim coach

There are reports that the Nigeria Football Federation will sack Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should the team fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria are on the brink of elimination in the qualifying series, having managed just two wins in eight matches, leaving them third in the group.

Should the three-time African champions fail to pick a ticket to the Mundial, all attention will turn to the 2025 AFCON tournament starting in December.

Score Nigeria had reported that the NFF is already considering Chelle's sack, which could see a return of technical director Augustine Eguavoen.

The report added that the former defender, assisted by Ladan Bosso, will lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In 2005, Eguavoen took charge of the team shortly after Christian Chukwu's resignation due to a poor 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign.

He led the team to finish third at the AFCON and made a return in 2010 after Lars Lagerback was sacked. He handled a few matches before Stephen Keshi was appointed, per Daily Post.

In 2012, Eguavoen was in charge of the squad for two months after the NFF suspended Stephen Keshi following a dispute.

Again, the former defender was appointed on an interim basis following the sack of Gernot Rohr. He led the team to the AFCON, where they crashed out in the Round of 16.

When Finidi George also resigned from his position, the NFF has reportedly turned to Eguavoen and his role ended in December 2024 before Chelle was appointed a month later.

A top official has spoken out about the now usual situation where the NFF technical director is lurking in the shadows. He said:

"Yes, it is often the case that the technical director takes over the team when there is a vacancy, but this is happening once too often in our own case.

"Should it now come to pass that Eguavoen replaces Eric Chelle, it would be the second time this is happening as he was also the man who took over the Super Eagles when Gernot Rohr was sacked just before the 2021 AFCON.

"This is very convenient for both the NFF and Eguavoen as the coach is widely regarded as ‘an establishment man’ who never wishes to rock the boat."

NFF reacts to rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF and National Sports Commission have reacted to the reports that Eric Chelle faces a potential sack after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The federation described the rumour as mere imagination, and no decision has been made over the future of the manager ahead of two crucial games.

