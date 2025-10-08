Manchester United last won the Premier League title during the 2012-2013 season under the incredible manager Sir Alex Ferguson

The Scottish tactician won 38 trophies in his 26 years at the club, leaving an indelible footprint in English football

The Red Devils have struggled since then, and Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh has disclosed the major problem

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has waded into the circumstances that have seen Manchester United struggle in the past decade.

The Red Devils last won the English Premier League title during the 2012-2013 season under the incredible manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Scottish manager was in charge of the Old Trafford outfit for 26 years, from November 6, 1986, to May 19, 2013.

Sunday Oliseh suggests that Alex Ferguson is Man Utd's biggest problem.

Ferguson led the club to 38 major titles, including 13 Premier League titles, 2 UEFA Champions League titles and 5 FA Cups, per TBR.

He also managed the team to win 4 League Cups, 10 FA Charity/Community Shields, 1 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.

Since his exit from the club, the Red Devils have won only five major trophies under different managers.

United won the FA Community Shield in 2013 under David Moyes, and it was not until 2016 that they lifted the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal.

Under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, Manchester United won the UEFA Europa League, the EFL Cup, and the FA Community Shield during the 2016-2017 season.

Almost a decade later, the situation seems to be going from bad to worse as United finished 15th in the Premier League table under Ruben Amorim last season.

They are currently 10th in the standings, having lost three out of seven matches played in the ongoing 2025-2026 season.

Speaking on the situation, former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh disclosed that the problem of the club started with Alex Ferguson.

In a clip on Instagram, Oliseh said :

"The beginning of the biggest problems of players and the club as regards the sporting success started with Alex Ferguson.

"Have you ever heard of any club in the world where the manager is leaving the club and he gets to pick who succeeds him.

"Alex Ferguson hand-chose David Moyes to replace him as coach."

United consider Amorim's sack

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential managerial change as pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 trophies during his time at Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ board has identified Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner as a strong candidate should they decide to part ways with Amorim.

Glasner’s has excelled tremendously at the London club since taking over from Roy Hodgson in February 2024.

