Mikel Obi has declared a Chelsea star as the best midfielder in world football ahead of Declan Rice, Rodri, and Pedri

The Nigerian legend is excited about the performance of Moises Caicedo, who has been incredible for the Blues

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian is beginning to draw comparisons to midfield legends N'Golo Kante and Claude Makelele

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has named one player who he believes is currently the best midfielder in world football right now.

The former Nigerian international snubbed Arsenal's Declan Rice, Manchester City's Rodri and Pedri of FC Barcelona.

According to him, no midfield player is as good as Chelsea star Moises Caicedo, who has been incredible for the London club this season.

The Ecuadorian international moved to the Stamford Bridge outfit for $155million from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023.

Lately, fans have been comparing the 23-year-old with legendary midfielders N'Golo Kante and Claude Makelele after scoring an outrageous goal against Liverpool, per GOAL.

No longer just a midfield destroyer, the impressive star has added a clinical edge to his game, netting stunning long-range goals, including his thunderous strike against Liverpool.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel Obi said:

"There is no midfield player right now that can give you everything that Caidedo gives us right now. He is absolutely magnificent. Breaking up plays, setting up plays...you know he's first to everything, aggressive.

"He's a leader as well. He's a complete football player chipping in now with goals, taking shots from outside the box. He's absolutely worth every penny. Caicedo is worth every penny we paid for him."

On the comparison with Kante, Mikel added:

"N'Golo Kante was a different animal. I love both of them. Kante was too good, too quick and can get himself out of any situation because he was so fast.

"He can run all day and night, but Caicedo can do that as well. I think both of them are somewhat equal."

Mikel Obi is impressed with Moises Caicedo's performance for Chelsea.

