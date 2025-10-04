Former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni and his wife, Yvonne Ikhan, have reportedly parted ways

Aiyegbeni married the daughter of two-time CAF Champions League-winning coach Kadri Ikhana in 2008

The Maccabi Haifa legend is famously known for missing a sitter during the 2010 FIFA World Cup against South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni has reportedly parted ways with his wife, Yvonne Ikhan,a after 17 years of marriage.

Both lovers got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Abeokuta and Lagos around 2008.

The former Julius Berger player married the youngest daughter of former Enyimba's Champions League-winning coach, Kadri Ikhana, whose eldest daughter also married ex-international Patrick Ovie.

Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni is no longer with his wife Yvonne Ikhana. Photo by: Tony Marshall - PA Images.

Ikhana said he never envisaged that his daughter would end up with a football player adding that Aiyegbeni marrying his daughter was God's divine plan.

What did Ikhana accuse Aiyegbeni of doing?

Multi-award-winning Nigerian entrepreneur Yvonne Ikhana accused Portsmouth legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni of dating multiple women.

According to Gistmania, the 44-year-old alleged that Aiyegbeni extended his escapades to her inner circle, which she deems disrespectful.

The founder of the fashion brand "Perfecto" said that her former husband became more vulnerable to women due to his generosity towards the female gender, as it drew unwanted attention to him.

Ikhana had approached the court of law to dissolve her marriage which was finalised in 2024 after citing irreconcilable differences.

The court compelled the Super Eagles legend to settle with Yvonne with a significant amount, despite his reluctance to end the marriage.

Both couples are no longer on speaking terms as there are no signs of possible reconciliation.

Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni during the 2010 FIFA World Cup against South Korea. Photo by: Jamie McDonald.

Yvonne celebrates Aiyegbeni on her birthday

Yvonne Ikhana showed encomium on her former husband, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, during her 40th birthday.

According to Lindaikeji, the 44-year-old described the former Middlesbrough star as her favourite human.

Ikahan shared beautiful pictures of herself and Aiyegbeni before proceeding to share another picture with her three children. She wrote:

"With my favorite human, the best man on earth. Yakky-blesssing."

Nigerians have reacted to the separation of Aiyegbeni and his wife. Read them below:

@Nanijay143 wrote:

"Marriage lasting 16 years in today’s world is no small feat especially under the spotlight. Yet when public figures fall apart, everyone suddenly becomes an expert on love and loyalty. Maybe the real lesson here isn’t about who cheated or who’s “to blame,” but how fame quietly erodes privacy until every personal crack becomes a headline."

@Nonso005 said:

"Many people here would not just think about him and the divorce but they will remember this open net chance that he missed. If he had converted the chance the country may have qualified for the round of 16 in that tournament.

"I wish you and your wife all the best man."

@Elvisbo added:

"Infidelity is not something to joke with. But there are always 2 sides to the story. Yakubu Aiyegbeni over to you."

