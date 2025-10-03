Gary Lineker has apologised to Victor Osimhen after his comments about the Super Eagles' forward's attitude

Lineker claimed that Premier League clubs avoided signing Osimhen in the summer because of his attitude

The Nigerian helped Galatasaray beat Liverpool in the Champions League, with the former Barcelona star watching

Gary Lineker has tendered an unreserved apology to Victor Osimhen for his comments about the Super Eagles striker during the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, despite interest from top European clubs, joined Galatasaray on a club-record €75 million deal last summer, having spent the previous season on loan with the Turkish champions.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 1-0 win over Liverpool.

His move to Galatasaray raised eyebrows with many in the football world claiming he is far too talented to spend his prime outside of mainstream Europe.

English pundit Lineker made accusations that top clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, who were interested passed him on because of his attitude.

“I do hear on the grapevine that a reason one or two of the clubs are a bit nervous is that he sometimes can go missing in the game, and apparently, there is a slight question mark as to his character,” Lineker said, as quoted by Tribuna.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres, Manchester United got Benjamin Sesko, while Chelsea signed Liam Delap and João Pedro, none of whom are at Osimhen's level.

Lineker apologises to Osimhen

Former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker has apologised to Osimhen for his comments in the summer after watching him play against Liverpool.

Galatasaray beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the second group game of the UEFA Champions League, with Victor Osimhen scoring the only goal.

“I need to apologise to Victor Osimhen by the way, remember that I intimated that he goes missing sometimes and I believe that is actually completely not the case,” Lineker said on .

“So Victor, if you're listening, I'm sorry about that. You shouldn't spout rumours on these things, so my bad on that.”

His co-host Alan Shearer praised his performance against Liverpool, particularly as he was just recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Nigeria in September.

“They [Galatasaray] paid €75 million for him, which is about £60 million. When you think of the grand scheme of things, his record is fantastic; it really is in terms of goals. I was surprised,” Shearer.

Victor Osimhen wins the man-of-the-match award after helping Galatasaray beat Liverpool.

“He is quick, he is tall, a good finisher, he's brilliant in the air, he's a hell of a player,” Lineker interjected.

He has been out injured for about a month and played six minutes at the last weekend [against Alanyaspor], so perhaps it was a bit of a surprise that he [Okan Buruk] started him, but he definitely got the better of Konate and Van Dijk the other night,” the former Newcastle forward concluded.

Osimhen shared cryptic message to Lineker

