The head coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, has suggested that rival teams are behind their three-point deductions from FIFA.

Bafana Bafana forfeited three points and three goals in the World Cup qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win against Lesotho.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena had received bookings in two previous matches and should have served a match suspension.

However, the midfielder was in the starting line-up against the Crocodiles, leaving group opponents calling for severe sanctions, including match forfeiture.

And on Monday, September 29, the FIFA disciplinary committee found SAFA guilty and ordered that the match had been forfeited. They were also fined CHF 6000.

The manner in which the matter was decided has left Broos fuming, suggesting that other teams pulled the strings. The tactician said on SABC via Afrik Foot:

"I did not expect it and certainly not the way it went. The committee of sanctions was three times together in the period of the Lesotho game and then three weeks ago.

"They were three times together and in the three times, South Africa was not mentioned. And when they had the last meeting, we got a letter from FIFA that the case was reopened.

"Very strange. Why did it not happen in the previous sanction meetings of FIFA? So that means there has been a lot of lobbying behind the scenes.

"How can you have three meetings of committee of sanctions and don’t talk about South Africa and then suddenly, there is a letter from FIFA coming?"

Gernot Rohr hails FIFA

Gernot Rohr has shared his opinion on FIFA's decision to impose severe sanctions on South Africa in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Franco-German manager said Benin Republic face a herculean task in their two remaining matches.

Rohr said the three-point deduction could play a role in ensuring the Cheetahs qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. He said via Score Nigeria:

"I am not too happy because the decision came late, six months after the offence was committed by South Africa.

"Benin Republic need at least four points, and then we'll see. I have been talking to the players for a while that if the law is enforced, we stand a better chance of getting back in the race.

