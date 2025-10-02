Hugo Broos has admitted the setback in South Africa’s World Cup race but insists qualification is still possible

FIFA sanction sees South Africa lose three crucial points after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho

Bafana Bafana must win their final two games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to keep hopes alive

South Africa’s push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a painful turn after FIFA sanctioned Bafana Bafana for fielding Teboho Mokoena, who should have been suspended.

The 2-0 win over Lesotho in March was overturned to a 3-0 defeat, with South Africa docked three points by the world football governing body.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup after FIFA's three points sanction. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

The decision has left Hugo Broos’ men on 14 points, level with Benin but trailing on goal difference, as seen on FIFA.com.

With just two qualifiers remaining, South Africa has no margin for error and will now have to win both games and hope that Benin stumbles to have a real shot at topping Group C.

Broos laments South Africa’s World Cup hopes

Reacting to the setback against South Africa, head coach Hugo Broos struck a tone of frustration but also determination.

According to iDiski Times, the Belgian manager admitted the sanction was a massive blow but insisted that Bafana Bafana remain in the fight for qualification.

“I know everything that happened in the last two weeks, but we’re still alive. Nothing has changed. After the game against Nigeria, we were three points ahead. We still had to win our last two games.

“Why believe Benin will win their last two games and we not? I don’t understand why people start doubting, and say we can’t qualify anymore. People have to stop looking for who is responsible. It’s clear I am responsible as the coach. The staff is responsible. The player is responsible. The federation is responsible.”

What’s ahead for South Africa?

Bafana Bafana will now have to prove Broos right when they return to action this October.

South Africa are bidding to reach the World Cup for the first time since hosting the competition in 2010. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10, followed by a must-win clash against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium four days later, SABC reports.

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe earlier in the first leg of the qualifiers and will look to complete the double against their COSAFA rivals.

The challenge will be greater against Rwanda, which defeated them 2-0 in November 2023. Any slip-up could hand the initiative fully to Benin, who top the group.

Should South Africa fail to secure automatic qualification, their hopes would rest on the playoff tournament, which is a much tougher path to the World Cup.

At this stage, South Africa’s fate still hangs in the balance, and the sanction has complicated their chances for qualifying for the World Cup, but as Broos stressed, belief and results in the final two matches could yet write a different story.

SAFA wants officials punished for FIFA sanction

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie issued a strongly worded statement following FIFA’s sanction on Bafana Bafana, describing the incident as “deeply regrettable” and an embarrassment to the nation.

McKenzie pledged that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) would spearhead an investigation into the matter.

