South Africa Star at Center of FIFA Punishment Flaunts N280m Iconic Mercedes G63

Teboho Mokoena is at the centre of it all as South Africa are docked three points in the World Cup qualifiers

The Bafana Bafana midfielder seems unfazed as he shared a photo of himself posing with a Mercedes G63, valued at around $187,250

He faced sanctions for playing in a World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho while ineligible due to accumulated yellow cards

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena was spotted with an exotic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon (G63) amid sanctions in the World Cup qualifier.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been at the centre of it all as South Africa were docked three points in the race for a ticket to the Mundial.

Mokoena had bagged yellow cards in two previous matches prior to their game against Lesotho on March 21.

Teboho Mokoena flaunts Mercedes Benz G63. Photo: mokoena_28.

He ought to have served a match suspension, but the star was in the starting line-up in their 2-0 victory.

After the game, there were protests from the group opponents, Lesotho, Nigeria and Benin for Bafana Bafana to be sanctioned.

FIFA later ruled that Mokoena was indeed ineligible to play in that game, and as a result, they were stripped of three points.

A FIFA statement said:

Consequently, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0.

"SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.

"The parties were notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today.

"In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FDC, they have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

"The forfeiture decision remains subject to a potential appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Mokoena flaunts Mercedes G63

In the midst of the sanctions, Mokoena took to his Instagram handle to flaunt an exotic Mercedes G63, which is worth around $187,250 (about N280,000).

According to Car and Driver, the G63 is renowned for its boxy styling, high-end interior finishes, audacious twin-turbo V-8 engine, and off-road prowess—a high-performance.

It is based on the slightly less ostentatious Mercedes-Benz G550, but under the AMG's hood is a 577-hp twin-turbo V-8.

Mokoena's fans have taken to the comments section of the post to react. masithetrainer said:

"The boy deserves everything, so his flowers must be delivered."

slow_jam10 asked if it was a partnership deal. He added:

"@mercedesbenzsa sponsorship nyana?"

Teboho Mokena should have been suspended for the South Africa vs Lesotho match. Photo: Eston Parker.

Minister wants culprits punished

Legit.ng earlier reported that the South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie issued a strongly worded statement following FIFA’s announcement, describing the incident as “deeply regrettable” and an embarrassment to the nation.

McKenzie pledged that the department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) would spearhead an investigation into the matter, promising that culprits would be brought to book.

