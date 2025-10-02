Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu has revealed the deep meaning behind his Igbo name ‘Chinazaekpere’

The Nigerian-born Danish defender has been a key player for the Red Devils under Ruben Amorim this season

Dorgu was born to Nigerian parents with Igbo roots, but plays international football with Denmark

Manchester United defender Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu has shed light on the special meaning behind his Igbo name, winning admiration from supporters around the world.

The 20-year-old full-back, who joined the Red Devils from Italian Serie A side Lecce in January 2025, proudly explained why including his Nigerian heritage in his identity matters.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Dorgu revealed that “Chinazaekpere” means “God answers prayers” in the Igbo language.

His parents, both of Nigerian origin, chose the name at birth to reflect their faith and cultural roots.

For years, the name was rarely highlighted in Dorgu’s career details, but recently, the 20-year-old defender has insisted on using it publicly.

“Religion means a lot to me, it’s always been a big part of my life and my family’s,” Dorgu shared.

“I’ve always prayed since I was young and I keep praying. It’s something that keeps me grounded, even in football.”

How faith and family helped Dorgu

Beyond the meaning of his name, Dorgu emphasised how faith plays a role in his journey as a professional footballer, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

Though the 20-year-old defender admitted that prayer may not directly affect his performances on the pitch, he sees it as a source of strength and belief.

“It’s about always believing, believing that God has a plan for me, and for my career.”

“Family and community is what I grew up with in Denmark, so I try to maintain it here as well. If I have time on Sundays and we don’t have a game, I go to church.”

Dorgu’s words struck a chord with many fans who see him as not just a rising football talent but also a young man deeply rooted in his culture and values.

For a player representing both Denmark and Nigeria in different ways, the balance of heritage and modern football life is something he carries with pride.

Fans react with pride

After the interview, Manchester United supporters lit up social media with reactions to Dorgu’s revelation.

Nigerian fans in particular celebrated his decision to highlight his Igbo name and its powerful meaning.

Amos Soma tweeted:

“Such a powerful name Chinazaekpere means ‘God answers prayers’ — deep reminder that no matter the situation, there’s always hope. 💯 Anyone here carrying a name with a strong meaning too?”

Another supporter, MUFC Double D posted:

“It simply means 'God answers prayers'. Super proud of you 'Son of the Soil'. Naija to the world 🇳🇬💯💪Naija no dey carry last. Aje”

Others, however, playfully criticized Manchester United for not celebrating Nigeria’s Independence Day, given that the squad currently has three players of Nigerian origin.

Dorgu blamed for Amorim’s struggles

