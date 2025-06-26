Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr

The forward, who joined the club in 2022, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions

Ronaldo’s estimated earnings are around $275 million, but the new deal shows that he will earn even more

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a fresh two-year contract extension with Al Nassr, securing his future in the Saudi Pro League.

The forward, who signed for the club in 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United, has netted 93 goals in 105 matches across all competitions.

He joined the Knights of Najd on a two-and-a-half-year deal right after the 2022 Qatar World Cup, becoming the world’s highest-paid athlete.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a fresh two-year deal with Saudi club Al Nassr. Photo: cristiano.

Source: Instagram

According to Forbes, the former Real Madrid striker has held the record for three consecutive years.

At 40, Ronaldo’s estimated earnings are around $275 million, ESPN reports.

His form remains sharp, having led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title this month, defeating Spain in the final.

Ronaldo is closing in on 1,000 career goals, with 794 club goals and 138 for Portugal, totalling 932.

He wrote on Instagram:

"A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together"

His move to Saudi Arabia brought about a wave of high-profile transfers to the SPL, including former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

He will earn a staggering €400million a year, as etched in his new deal as per Transfer Deadline.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract at Al-Nassr

€400M/year = N708billion/year

€33.34M/month = N59billion/month

€7.6M/week = N13.5billion/weel

€1.1M/day = N1.9billion/day

€46,300/hour = N82million/hour

€772/minute = N1.4million/minute

€13/second = N23,010/second

Fans have taken to social media to react to the new contract details.

@Zibepikin said:

"What does one man do with all these money? He should just give me his daily money and I'm fulfilled in life."

@IkkaHukumKa added:

"CR7’s bank account is in beast mode. €13 every second - man’s literally printing money while breathing."

@Irunnia_ posited:

"This is bigger than some top club’s transfer budget. Man what i would give to finally become a footballer."

@REALEST_007:

"Al Nassr is the sole reason Portugal can't fulfil their potential because for as long as they keep Ronaldo relevant and available for national team selection, Portugal won't reach their peak."

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park on May 07, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Messi speaks on relationship with Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Miami playmaker Lionel Messi opened up that there is no special relationship between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair have been active in the last two decades, winning trophies for country and club.

The 37-year-old emphasised that both of them always fight hard to bring out the best from their respective clubs. He said:

"I admire and respect Cristiano Ronaldo a lot, and for the career he’s had and continues to have. He is still competing at the highest level with his current age."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng