The football world was rocked by the death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota on Thursday, July 3

Jota and his brother André Silva tragically passed away in a car accident in Zamora, Spain

The attacker’s widow, whom he married 11 days before his death, has spoken for the first time

Rute Cardoso, the widow of late Liverpool star Diogo Jota, has finally broken her silence days after her husband tragically passed away.

Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in the Zamora region of Spain after their Lamborghini lost control and caught fire on impact.

Rute Cardoso during Diogo Jota's funeral in Portugal. Photo by Octavio Passos.

Source: Getty Images

The Liverpool forward was on his way to catch a ferry to England, where he was due to resume pre-season training before the unfortunate incident.

Diogo Jota's widow breaks silence

It's been 19 days since the Portugal national team player Jota and his brother died in a car accident, and his widow Rute Cardoso has found her voice.

Cardoso, whom Jota married 11 days before he died, has made her first post on social media after his husband's demise.

“1 month of our “until death do us part”. For ever, your white girl,” she wrote.

The late footballer had been dating his wife since they were teenagers and had three children together, Dinis, Duarte and Mafalda.

Source: Legit.ng