Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi has opened up on why his beloved mother takes care of his wealth.

In 2023, viral reports claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star and his wife, Hiba Abouk, had separated.

Morocco World News reported that the estranged wife requested half of Hakimi's property and wealth.

Achraf Hakimi says his mother had been in charge of his wealth from childhood.

Source: Getty Images

It was suggested that she was shocked to discover that he had nothing to his name.

Spanish outlet Marca added that the player's mother had been receiving his wages in her bank account

Hakimi has finally addressed the claims as he spoke with Anas Bukhash's 'Unveiling The Truth' show on YouTube.

The 26-year-old disclosed that his mother had been in charge of his income right from childhood.

Hakimi, who started playing at the age of 7 when he joined the Spanish club Colonia Ofigevi, said:

"In fact, when I was young and started playing football, I always talked about football. Since I was young, I earned much money from football but I couldn't manage it.

"So my mother managed all that. So I learned from her how I can manage these things.She helped me deal with these things.

"I always take her opinion about money.When I buy a house or car, or when I make a lot of money."

The former Real Madrid right-back disclosed that he learnt a lot after he separated from his wife.

According to him, a mother is the only person who genuinely loves her child whether he or she has money or not.

He added:

"And that was why we decided that she won't return to work because we realised that we can handle that.

"She was the one who managed everything. When you have money, you can only trust a few people.

"I think your mother is the only person that loves you truly whether you have money or not.

"When you have money, your mother will save it for you. So you can always possess the money and won't think she will steal from you. Technically, your money is hers."

Source: Legit.ng