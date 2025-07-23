Tosin Adarabioyo opened up on his close bond with teammate Cole Palmer, describing their relationship as that of brothers

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has opened up on his close bond with teammate Cole Palmer, describing their relationship as akin to brothers.

The pair first crossed paths at Manchester City’s youth academy, before becoming inseparable since reuniting at Stamford Bridge.

Their friendship has become a talking point among club supporters and their fans, and Adarabioyo has narrated how it all started.

Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo #4 of Chelsea FC pose for a photo with the net following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match.

The star, who is in Nigeria, spoke on Arise TV. He said:

"I was born in London, but I was raised in Manchester. Cole was also from Manchester, and we both played at Manchester City Academy.

"We have a lot of friends in common, so when we met at Chelsea again, it was a natural connection. We’re very good friends.

"Since then, he’s been like my little brother, and I’m like his big brother. Amazing relationship.”

He made his senior debut for City in 2016, while Palmer broke through later when he featured in the club’s 2023 treble-winning squad before his £40 million move to Chelsea.

They have shared a great bond at Chelsea since the player moved to the London club on a free transfer in 2024.

Palmer, 23, has often credited Adarabioyo, 27, for his support during challenging times, including a dip in form in early 2025.

“He’s always been there for me,” Palmer said after a Club World Cup match, where he celebrated a goal by running to Adarabioyo.

Club manager Enzo Maresca once praised 'Uncle Tosin' for his leadership and influence in the dressing room, particularly with younger players like Palmer. The tactician said via Tribuna:

"He is one of the leaders in the changing room, so we are very delighted and very happy with him.

"It's a little bit the picture of the game. He was most of the time the only one with space. He was the only one that could carry the ball.

"We are happy for him. He can do that strike a ball that well. The only thing with a central defender, you struggle to see him at the edge of the box."

Their camaraderie was on full display during Chelsea’s 2025 Club World Cup campaign, where Palmer’s two goals and an assist in the final against Paris Saint-Germain earned him the Golden Ball.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Chelsea's English midfielder 10 Cole Palmer celebrate after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final.

Adarabioyo, who scored in a 3-0 win over ES Tunis, jokingly demanded “two pairs of creps” from Palmer on Instagram after earning a Player of the Match award.

Fans also took to social media to react, with posts on X calling their bond “touching” and “inseparable.”

