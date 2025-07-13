Darwin Nunez honoured the late Diogo Jota by mimicking his iconic goal celebration in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Preston

Liverpool retired Jota’s number 20 shirt in an emotional tribute, marking a first in club history

Fans, players, and both clubs united in a powerful show of respect for Jota and his brother at Deepdale

Liverpool marked their return to football in remarkable fashion as they defeated Preston North End 3-1 in a pre-season friendly filled with emotion and reflection.

The pre-season friendly match was the Reds' first appearance since the heartbreaking death of Diogo Jota, who, along with his younger brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in northern Spain on July 3.

Before kick-off, the stadium came together in a moving moment of silence. Liverpool fans and players stood shoulder to shoulder with the Preston community as “You’ll Never Walk Alone” echoed around Deepdale, Daily Mail reports.

Preston captain Benjamin Whiteman also presented a wreath in front of the travelling Liverpool supporters, one of several heartfelt tributes throughout the evening.

Nunez pays tribute to Jota

Among the most powerful moments came in the 68th minute, when Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez scored the second goal of the match.

Rather than celebrating in his usual style, Nunez honoured his fallen teammate by performing Jota’s trademark “Playstation” celebration, a nod to the Portuguese forward’s well-known love for EA Sports’ FIFA (now EAFC).

Jota was a passionate gamer and even launched his own eSports brand, Diogo Jota eSports, which later became Luna Galaxy, named after his pet dog, Tribal Football reports.

The celebration drew applause and emotion from the away end, with many Red fans wiping tears from their eyes.

It was a gesture that captured the mood of the moment, grief, respect, and a sense of brotherhood that extends beyond the pitch.

For fans and players alike, Nunez’s tribute brought a sense of connection to Jota’s legacy at Liverpool after his tragic passing.

Liverpool retires Jota’s number 20 shirt

Liverpool went one step further in honouring Diogo Jota by officially retiring his number 20 shirt, a landmark decision, as it is the first time the club has retired a number at all levels, BBC reports.

The reigning Premier League champions said it was a “symbol of eternal respect” for a player who had not only made an impact on the pitch but had become deeply beloved by teammates, coaches, and fans.

Throughout the match, digital boards displayed rotating tributes to Jota and his brother Andre.

Players from both teams wore black armbands, and many could be seen visibly emotional during the silence and anthem.

Decisions Digo Jota’s wife made

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, took a bold step in viewing the remains of her husband despite the condition of his body.

The Spanish Police warned the family that it was unrecognisable due to the fire. Stiil Cardoso insisted on seeing him for one last time, knowing that it might haunt her forever.

Rute chose a deeply symbolic funeral location, the same church where their wedding had taken place just 11 days earlier.

