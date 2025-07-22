Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has shared his one-on-one experience with the US President Donald Trump during the FIFA Club World Cup lift

Trump, who presented the medals and trophy, had a bizarre moment with the Blues players

Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, July 13

US President Donald Trump is still in the news following the scene he created during Chelsea's trophy celebrations after winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in New Jersey.

The UEFA Conference League won the first edition of the Club World Cup after beating UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer stole the show with two identical goals before providing an assist for Joao Pedro for the third goal, all in the first 45 minutes.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and US President Donald Trump during the trophy ceremony following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final. Photo by: Jean Catuffe.

What did Cucurella say about Trump?

Spanish star Marc Cucurella revealed that the presence of US President Donald Trump during the trophy lift made him uncomfortable.

According to Daily Mail, the Chelsea defender said Trump did not follow the protocol laid down by the organisers of the tournament.

The former Getafe star explained that the players were expecting the US President to leave the podium after handing over the medals and trophy, but instead, he stayed put.

The 27-year-old stressed that the players were a bit confused as captain Reece James was skeptical of lifting the trophy in the presence of President Donald Trump.

Cucurella said Trump instructed them to go ahead with their celebration while in their midst. He said:

"Yes of course, the players were all waiting for Donald Trump to leave the podium but the guy didn't want to leave and on top of that, we looked at him and he said, "Get him up, I'll stay here, and so on."

"And I wondered who would say anything to him, you know, I was very scared of his presence."

Chelsea players lift the Club World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Palmer reacts to Trump's gatecrash

The incident left the players confused as to why Trump did not make his way out of their midst, and even had his hands on captain Reece James’ shoulders.

According to BBC, James confirmed the team were confused, but the moment showed how big the tournament is.

“Before they told me he was going to present the trophy and exit the stage, and I thought he was going to exit the stage, but he wanted to stay.

“I wasn’t expecting him to lift the trophy with us, but I guess it shows just how big the tournament is. He just congratulated me and the team and told us to enjoy the moment."

Trump names his GOAT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump has named late Brazilian superstar Pele as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) football player.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States hinted that the three-time World Cup winner dazzled the crowd with his football skills.

