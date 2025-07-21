Mikel Arteta has defended Arsenal’s transfer strategy after signing Noni Madueke and Kepa from Chelsea

Madueke becomes the sixth Chelsea player signed by Arsenal during Arteta’s tenure at the North London club

Arteta insists it is about quality, not club affiliation, as Gunners gear up for the start of their pre-season tour

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to growing fan reactions after the club completed two more high-profile signings from rivals Chelsea this summer.

Winger Noni Madueke, who joined the Gunners in a deal worth up to £52 million, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have both made the switch from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates.

According to GOAL, Madueke is the sixth player to transfer from Chelsea under Arteta’s leadership and the tenth in the past decade, continuing a trend that has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

Arsenal supporters have shown mixed reactions, some excited by the young winger’s potential, others questioning the club's reliance on players from a direct rival.

Despite the criticism, Arteta expressed confidence in the signings, as the Arsenal boss has doubled down on his belief that the quality of the player, not the club they come from, is what matters.

Arteta defends signing players from Chelsea

When asked directly why Arsenal keep targeting Chelsea players, Arteta offered a calm and candid response.

“Probably because they have some great players, and a lot of players,” he said. “But we try to focus on the players we want to sign, regardless of the club they are in.”

The Spaniard dismissed the idea that the Gunners has intentionally raided their London rivals, describing the pattern as “probably a coincidence.”

According to The Standard, Arteta was quick to praise the depth and quality of Chelsea’s squad, indirectly acknowledging why several of their players fit into Arsenal’s project.

Previous transfers from Chelsea to Arsenal under Arteta include Jorginho, Kai Havertz, and Willian, while Raheem Sterling also spent time on loan at the Emirates.

Each move has brought a blend of experience and potential to a growing Arsenal side looking to stay competitive both domestically and in Europe.

Gunners set for pre-season kickoff

As the transfer buzz continues, Arsenal’s focus now shifts to the pitch.

The Gunners kick off their Asia pre-season tour with a friendly against AC Milan on Wednesday, followed by high-profile clashes with Newcastle and Tottenham, The Whistler reports.

Arteta remains confident that his summer signings, including the former Chelsea duo, will strengthen the squad ahead of a demanding campaign.

With Champions League football returning and expectations higher than ever, Arteta’s recruitment strategy will soon be put to the test.

