Victor Boniface says he rejected a move to the Premier League due to tactical mismatch, not money

The Nigerian striker moved to Germany two seasons ago despite interest from Premier League teams

Boniface remains open to a future move to England if the “right opportunity” comes along

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has opened up about his decision to turn down offers from the Premier League, despite the allure of big money and global exposure.

The 24-year-old revealed that while he received lucrative proposals after his breakout season with Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, he did not feel the interested clubs were the right fit for his playing style.

Victor Boniface has disclosed he had offers from the Premier League in the past but declined. Photo by Christof Koepsel

Source: Getty Images

“The money was good, but the teams weren’t the right fit.”

Boniface said during an appearance on The Culture League Podcast with fellow Nigerian international Frank Onyeka.

Boniface, who now plays for Bayer Leverkusen, has become one of the Bundesliga’s rising stars.

He helped the German side lift their first-ever Bundesliga title and added the DFB Pokal to cap off a historic season.

Despite dealing with injuries in his second campaign, the Nigerian forward continues to attract attention from clubs across Europe, including in England.

Why Boniface snubbed the EPL

For Boniface, the decision to wait for the right project was not about fame or money; it was about football.

Newcastle United and AC Milan are two clubs presently interested in signing Victor Boniface. Photo by Jorg Schuler

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward emphasised the importance of joining a team that complements his strengths, particularly in systems that value possession and intelligent build-up play.

“I thrive in possession-based systems,” Boniface said. “I could join a team and be the star player, but if we lose, the blame often falls on one person.”

This thoughtful approach reveals a mature player who is focused not just on playing but performing in the right environment.

Boniface admitted that playing under constant pressure can affect performance, something he considers when choosing a new team.

“Some players struggle under intense scrutiny,” he added. “Before I sign with any club, I carefully consider their style of play. Does it suit my strengths? Is it a high-pressure environment?”

Premier League move still on the table

Although Boniface passed up on the Premier League in the past, the Nigerian has not ruled out a future move to England.

The 24-year-old forward made it clear that if the right opportunity presents itself, he is open to making the switch, Soccernet reports.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t consider the Premier League,” he clarified. “But it would have to be the right type of team.”

Reports have linked Boniface with a summer move, with Newcastle United and AC Milan named among potential suitors this summer.

AC Milan step up interest in Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AC Milan have stepped up their efforts to sign Victor Boniface with a fresh ₦71 billion (€40 million) bid, reigniting interest that had initially cooled weeks earlier.

Boniface, currently on the books at Bayer Leverkusen, has emerged as Milan’s top striker target ahead of the new season.

Rossoneri sporting director Igli Tare is spearheading negotiations and remains convinced of Boniface’s quality and long-term potential.

