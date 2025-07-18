Nigeria beat Zambia 5-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Friday night, July 18

Goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Tosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilu were enough for the Super Falcons to win the quarterfinal encounter

Nigeria are aiming to win their tenth WAFCON after finishing in fourth place at the 11th edition

Nigeria defeated Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco on Friday night, July 18.

Super Falcons took the lead in the second minute through Osinachi Ohale after she connected to Esther Okoronkwo's free kick.

In the 33rd minute, captain Rasheedat Ajibade located Esther Okworonkwo in the box, who takes it down brilliantly on her chest and strikes past Musole.

Esther Okoronkwo jubilating with her teammates after scoring the second goal against Zambia at the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Justinaaniefiok.

Source: Twitter

In the 45th minute, a brilliant ball over the top to find Chinwendu Ihezuo, who breaks through on goal and slots the ball past Musole.

Esther provided her second assist in the 68th minute to set up Tosin Demehin for the fourth goal.

Substitute Folashade Ijamilu made it five goals for the Super Falcons after converting Rasheedat Ajibade's cross from the right side of the box in the 90+1 minutes.

Nigeria are yet to concede a goal in the ongoing WAFCON.

Super Falcons began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia before struggling to beat Botswana 1-0, and their last match ended in a draw against Algeria to finish top of Group B.

On the other hand, the Copper Queens drew 2-2 against Morocco, showed superiority over Senegal 3-2 in their second match, before beating DR Congo, finishing second in Group A.

Super Falcons striker Chinwendu Ihezuo and her teammates rejoicing after their third goal against Zambia in the quarterfinal of the 12th AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Justinaaniefiok.

Source: Twitter

Fans react

Yung Zues said:

"Na the bragging dey pain me sef.

"Na see finish cause all this one oo.

"Na make Oderga and Agba Azzizat come put salt for una injury come remain."

Abubakar Sadeeq wrote:

"This wat u get when u Tok too much before the match."

Nwachinemere Blessing Nnanta added:

"Nah aluminum queen Dey be. Super falcon nah their mate?"

Effiong Sunday Asuquo said:

"I wouldn't believe that the suer falcons can make us proud go on our ladies."

Kingsley Chukwuma Mberede wrote:

"Nigerians do not talk too much. Actions speak louder than social media talks.

"On behalf of Super Falcons, please have mercy on Zambian ladies."

Horluwasheyi Horlardipo added:

"Our keeper self as one assists lol 😂.

"Even Agba Baller is on the bench.

"My best midfielder is on the bench with Abiodun.

"Zambia 🇿🇲 as wrote 1000 pages of news paper yelling and screaming how they gonna defeat us lol 😂."

Babalola Adetomiwa David said:

"Some people dey pray for match to end, Nigerians dey pray for more goals😂😂

"Vawulence is sweet 😋."

What did Magudu say?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles interim coach Justin Madugu openly admitted that the team struggled against the Mares of Botswana.

The former Adamawa Queens coach stated that the team played better in the second half compared to the first half following some tactical adjustments.

The 60-year-old revealed that there is still room for improvement after the team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

