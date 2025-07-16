Ademola Lookman is on the radar of several clubs following his impressive performances for Atalanta in recent times

An Italian club have agreed a €40million deal for the reigning CAF Player of the Year ahead of the upcoming season

Lookman is a versatile player who has the ability to play as a central striker, second striker, or winger

The reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has reached an agreement with a top Italian team ahead of the 2025/2026 football season.

Reports from Italy have it that the 27-year-old is ‘excited’ about moving to Serie A side Inter Milan, despite becoming indispensable at Atalanta.

Inter are ready to offer €40million to Atalanta for the Nigerian forward, who would jump at the opportunity if it arises.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta gestures during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma at Gewiss Stadium on May 12, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Since head coach Gian Piero Gasperini moved to Roma, Lookman has been reconsidering his future at Atalanta, per Sempre Inter.

Inter Milan, led by sporting director Piero Ausilio, see the playmaker as a ‘dream’ signing and is prepared to explore a potential transfer.

However, the deal is complex as Lookman has been Atalanta’s standout performer over the past three years, making the club, now managed by Ivan Juric, hesitant to let go of their star player.

Should Atalanta agree to a transfer, they would demand around €50 million for the versatile forward, but the high price tag could hinder Inter’s pursuit of the former RB Leipzig player.

After guiding Atalanta to Europa League success in 2023/24, Lookman delivered an impressive 20 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season.

He is versatile and has the ability to play as a central striker, second striker, or winger, making him a highly attractive target, Yahoo reports.

Despite boasting Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, Inter are desperate to bolster their squad, and the arrival of Lookman could help build a dominant squad to reclaim the top spot this season.

The Italian giants have also identified RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda and Monaco’s Eliesse Ben Seghir as fallback options if the Lookman deal falls through.

Atletico make move for Lookman

Also, Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid are monitoring the Super Eagles forward, who is poised to leave Atalanta this summer.

The Italian club denied Lookman a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but reports in Italy claimed there's a gentleman's agreement to let him leave this summer.

Transfer expert disclosed that Atalanta will move for Ademola Lookman, despite having already signed two wingers.

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta competes for the ball with Devyne Rensch of Roma during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma at Gewiss Stadium. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Diego Simeone has sanctioned the deal, and the Madrid-based club will go all out for the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Arsenal want Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the English club have taken an interesting turn in the summer transfer window as the Gunners now consider Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a viable alternative to Eberechi Eze.

While Crystal Palace's Eze remains top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist, talks over a £60 million move have hit complications, prompting the North London club to widen their search.

