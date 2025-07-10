Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa caught the attention of over spectators during a football competition in Kano State on Thursday, July 10

The 33-year-old played for Fagge alongside NPFL legend Rabiu Ali, one of the longest-serving players

Musa was appointed the General Manager of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars Football Club

Ahmed Musa was welcomed to the Alinayara Football Competition taking place in Kurna in Dala Local Government of Kano State by over 10,000 youths.

The AFCON winner featured for Fagge against Miltara, with the match played at the Filin Shinge Football Field.

Fagge lost to Miltara 4-3 via penalty shoot-out after playing a draw in the regulation time.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf appoints Super Eagle Captain, Ahmed Musa, as Kano Pillars General Manager. Photo by: Kano Chronicle.

The former CSKA Moscow star attended the competition in honour of the Chairman of Kano Pillars, Alhaji Alinayara Mai Samba, who doubles as the sponsor.

Idea behind the competition

According to Alinayara Mai Samba, chairman of Kano Pillars FC, the competition is aimed at promoting unity, peace, and community development through football across the state.

Mai Samba revealed that the football tourney is also part of the celebration marking the second anniversary of the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Alinayara praised Ahmed Musa for his commitment, leadership qualities, and football experience.

He stressed the importance of unity and teamwork in building a strong footballing culture and strengthening community ties through the sport.

Musa overwhelmed by the show of love

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa has applauded the people of Kurna in Dala Local Government of Kano State for their show of love.

In a Facebook post, the former Leicester City star revealed that the prestige bestowed on him by the mammoth crowd is priceless.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match against Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Musa vowed to continue giving back to society through his philanthropic gesture, both on and off the pitch. He said:

"I am so thankful to the people of Kurna Kano for the outpouring of love and support. It truly humbled me 🥹💞

"The way you all showed up, welcomed me, and chanted my name continuously...… it’s something that money can never buy and that's what makes it touch me the most 💸❌ Situations like this touches my soul and moves me to tears 😭💖.

"It reminds me why I do what I do, and this always gives me even more drive to keep going and do more 🙏🏽🔥.

"Thank you from the deepest part of my heart for the love, the energy, the smiles, the words, and the presence 🤍✨.

"Your support means more than you’ll ever know 🫶🏽 — I’ll carry this moment with me always.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed Ahmed Musa as the new General Manager of Kano Pillars FC with immediate effect, per Daily Post.

