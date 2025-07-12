Enzo Maresca says his biggest concern about Paris Saint-Germain is the same as with any opponent: preparation

The Chelsea boss insists PSG deserve their global reputation and respect, but believes his side will be ready

Both teams are set for a historic clash in the first-ever edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has opened up about his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final against European giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly anticipated final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in the United States, as Chelsea prepare to face a red-hot PSG side in sensational form.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that facing PSG will be a tough test ahead of the Club World Cup final. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Despite the firepower of Luis Enrique’s men, who knocked out Bayern Munich 2-0 and thrashed Real Madrid 4-0, Maresca insists he approaches PSG like any other team, Daily Post reports.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Italian tactician said:

“What worries me about Paris Saint-Germain is what worries me about any team. I try to help the team prepare for the game in the best way possible.”

Maresca's words reflect a deep respect for the French champions but also show a calm, strategic approach to one of Chelsea's most significant games under his leadership.

PSG and Chelsea set for thrilling final

Chelsea secured their place in the final after a convincing 2-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the semi-finals, while PSG earned their spot by dismantling European heavyweights.

Paris Saint-Germain have been tagged as favourites ahead of the Club World Cup final versus Chelsea. Photo by Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

The French champions, led by manager Luis Enrique, have conceded only one goal in the entire tournament and come into the final as favourites.

Maresca, however, believes preparation, not fear, will define the outcome.

“They are the best in Europe, the best in the world… they’ve shown that in France, the Champions League, and this competition,” he acknowledged. “But we are here to try to do our best.”

For Chelsea, this final is more than a title; it is a statement.

Under new management and with a fresh sense of identity, the Blues have the chance to make history by claiming the revamped Club World Cup title, Football London reports.

Maresca’s prepares final tactical approach

Maresca emphasised that he treats every opponent with equal attention, including PSG.

“The way I prepare the game on Sunday is the same way I prepared for the Brazilian team. It doesn’t change,” he said.

“I try to see where we can hurt them and where I can prevent them from hurting us.”

The Italian’s pragmatic mindset could be the key for Chelsea to pull off what many would consider an upset.

His attention to detail, tactical adaptability, and calm demeanour have already earned him praise, and now he faces the biggest test of his short Chelsea tenure.

Mysterious cat predicts CWC final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter.

Dubbed "Oracle Whiskers" by fans, the feline has become the talk of the football world with its predictions.

It began weeks ago when a video surfaced on X, showing the cat choosing between bowls of food labelled with team names.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng