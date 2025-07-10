Legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai sadly passed away last week after a long battle with illness

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai was the first to keep at the FIFA World Cup in USA 1994

The former Deportivo La Coruna shot-stopper heaped praises on current number one Stanley Nwabali

Late Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai heaped praises on current shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Rufai sadly passed away on Thursday, July 3, after a prolonged battle with illnesses, which eventually took his life after suffering a cardiac arrest and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Lagos.

Peter Rufai celebrates with Oliseh and Keshi after Nigeria won AFCON 1994. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner was mourned by the Nigerian football community, who paid tribute to his skills, professionalism and humility during his days.

When Peter Rufai praised Stanley Nwabali

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shot to the limelight during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and has become the team's first choice.

Rufai, who was on media duties in Lagos during the tournament, was impressed with Nwabali and praised him, claiming he has solved Nigeria's goalkeeping problem.

"Suddenly, from nowhere, Stanley Nwabali surfaced, which shows that when your home comes, nobody takes it away from you. Stanley Nwabali’s time is just now. In this moment, we are cruising with that effort, with that performance of Nwabali in this penalty shootout,” Rufai told Afro Sports.

“I'm not talking about his previous saves, but this very match against South Africa. Stanley Nwabali plays in South Africa, so the South Africans would be thinking that because he plays in their league that they have every right, that they know him better.

“Today, Stanley Nwabali has proven all the South Africans who might be thinking in that direction that they know him or they know how to deal with him, has proven all those thoughts wrong.”

“Nigeria has won, and Stanley Nwabali has put up a very good performance. I want to say Stanley Nwabali shoutout to you, this is from Dodo Mayana, Mayana Dodo, just cruise on,” he concluded.

Rufai dismisses modern goalkeepers

Rufai, while appearing on the Popular Side Podcast, argued that modern goalkeepers are better than old ones, defending his claim by asking why Nigeria do not produce so many.

Stanley Nwabali saves a penalty during the shootout against South Africa at AFCON 2023. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Goalkeepers have been performing, they have been taking off to make saves in unimaginable situation that makes you wonder how he did that,” he said.

“So if today you say that goalkeepers are more special because of science, then the question becomes how many goalkeepers have Nigeria raised since my set and Vincent Enyeama?

“If we say goalkeepers are doing better now than then, why are we not seeing them in a populated nation like Nigeria?”

Nigerian footballers who died too soon

Legit.ng analysed Nigerian players who died too soon after the legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai passed away at the age of 61 at a hospital in Lagos.

The country has lost many promising footballers to death, including three members of the 2005 U20 squad that finished runners-up at the World Youth Championship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng