The Nigerian football community are mourning former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died last Thursday

The legendary goalkeeper succumbed to his long battle with illness and died at a hospital in Lagos of cardiac arrest

Rufai, who won AFCON 1994 in Tunisia, becomes the latest Nigerian player, past and present, to pass away rather too soon

The death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who passed away at a hospital in Lagos on Thursday, July 3, is still fresh in the Nigerian football community.

Rufai, who was a central figure during Nigeria's second Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Tunisia in 1994, died after suffering a cardiac arrest, ending his long battle with illnesses.

Peter Rufai playing for Nigeria at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Tony Marshall.

Source: Getty Images

He joins the list of former Super Eagles legends who have passed away this year, including former captain and coach Christian Chukwu and teammate Charles Bassey.

Nigerian football has also lost some of its legends, including Stephen Keshi, who was one of those who have won the Africa Cup of Nations as a player and as a coach.

Legit.ng looks at five selected Nigerian footballers who died too soon.

Nigerian footballers who died too soon

1. Samuel Okwaraji

According to stories many young Nigerians were told, the former Super Eagles star died during India’s 99-1 victory over Nigeria. According to Soccernet, he died on August 12, 1989, of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy during a FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Angola.

2. Olubayo Adefemi

Adefemi was part of Nigeria's squad at the 2005 FIFA Youth Championship, which finished second behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina. On April 18, 2011, he died in a car accident in Greece, where he was playing for Skoda Xanthi. He was on his way to the airport to fly to Nigeria and finalise his wedding plans.

3. Abubakar Lawal

The former Nasarawa United star was playing for Vipers SC in Uganda before his death. His death was controversial; initial reports claimed a bike accident, but it was later confirmed that he fell from the third floor of a building. Nigerians, including Ahmed Musa, called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Olubayo Adefemi playing against Lionel Messi at the 2008 Olympics final. Photo by Mark Dadswell.

Source: Getty Images

4. Gift Atulewa

Atulewa was also a member of Nigeria's U20 squad in 2005 and spent all of his club career in Nigeria at Bayelsa United, Ocean Boys and Wikki Tourists. He died in November 2024 at 38 from hypertension complications, a month after his wife died of illness.

5. Isaac Promise

Another member of the Flying Eagles at Holland 2005. He also played for the Dream Team at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. He died of heart attack in the United States in 2019 during his time with USL club Austin Bold.

Okpara rallies ex-internationals after Rufai's death

Legit.ng reported that Godwin Okpara rallied ex-internationals to come out in whatever situation and seek help when needed, as in the case of Henry Nwosu.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star indirectly blamed Rufai for his demise as he was not open about his condition, which eventually cost him his life.

