Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has come under fire for missing the funeral ceremony of his teammate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva

The brothers tragically passed away on Thursday morning after a car accident in the Zamora region of Spain

Late Jota honoured Diaz when he was dealing with the kidnapping of his father by the guerrilla group National Liberation Army in October 2023

Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically passed away in a car accident on Thursday morning, July 3.

The UEFA Nations League winner was on his way to catch a ferry at the port in Santander to England and resume pre-season training with Liverpool.

Their car reportedly veered off the road due to a burst tyre while trying to overtake another car, with the vehicle catching fire on impact, killing both players on impact.

Rute Cardoso, Wife of Diogo Jota, leans on the coffin of her late husband Diogo Jota as it is carried out of the Church after a funeral held at Gondomar. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Rute Cardoso (Diogo Jota's wife) was spotted leaving the funeral home in tears after arriving with her husband's corpse from Spain, per Daily Star.

In attendance were the late footballers’ mum, father, and grandfather, and they were accompanied by football agent Jorge Mendes, who represented Jota in his lifetime.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk led other players, including their head coach Arne Slot, to attend the funeral ceremony held in Gondomar, near Porto on Saturday morning, July 5.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Chelsea star Joao Felix, who were his international teammates, were equally present per Sky Sports.

According to Daily Mail, the Al-Hilal players Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo flew into Portugal from the FIFA Club World Cup in a private jet to attend their friend's funeral.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool at a UEFA Europa League match against Atalanta at Anfield in England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Diaz missing at Jota's funeral

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz failed to attend the funeral of his teammate Diogo Jota last Saturday, July 5.

According to Goal, the Colombian international was sighted in his hometown, dancing with influencers to fulfill part of his obligations to sponsors who are part of his foundation.

In a viral video, the striker mimicked the comedians as they did a funny routine.

Jota was one of the players who welcomed Diaz when he arrived in Liverpool. The Portuguese player also lent support to the Colombian during the kidnapping of his father in October 2023, per Marca.

Rute Cardoso, wife of Diogo Jota, leans on the arm of Ruben Neves, as the coffin of Diogo Jota is carried out of the Church after a funeral held at Gondomar. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Diaz pays tribute to Jota

Luiz Diaz has paid an emotional tribute to his teammate Diogo Jota.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 28-year-old claimed he broke down in tears following the news.

He added that the Portuguese star had a positive impact when he arrived at the club. He via Win Sports:

“The first thing you do when you wake up is to look at the news, which is very sad because of what happened, honestly.

“The family among us, it caught us all off guard and I don’t think anyone is prepared for that kind of news.

Mbappe, Dembele pay tribute to Diogo Jota

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele delivered their heartfelt tribute that emotionally touched the football world after scoring goals at the Club World Cup.

Mbappe scored an acrobatic goal in Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, while Dembele came off the bench to score the final goal in Les Parisiens' 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich.

