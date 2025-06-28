The Premier League are set to introduce three new rules ahead of the resumption of the 2025/26 football season

Under the new rules, broadcasters can grab short interviews with a manager or selected players at half-time

Cameras will also be allowed in the dressing room to allow fans the opportunity to partake in team talks

The Premier League is about to become more interactive and entertaining than ever before.

Starting next season, England’s top-flight football league will introduce groundbreaking broadcast changes that promise to take fans deeper into the heart of the action.

The Premier League are set to introduce three new broadcast rules ahead of the 2025/26 season. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

These rules include halftime interviews with players and managers, interviews with players who get subbed off, and even live dressing room broadcasts, Daily Sports reports.

For football lovers who live and breathe the EPL every weekend, this development is nothing short of exciting and controversial.

The new rules explained

In a bold move to boost fan engagement, the Premier League has announced that:

1. Broadcasters will now be permitted to conduct halftime interviews with players and managers.

This is a massive shift from the usual stone-faced rush into the tunnel. It is expected to give fans more real-time insight into a team’s performance and strategy.

2. In addition, players who get subbed off during the match could be interviewed right on the bench or as they cool down.

This means fans might get a raw, unfiltered emotional response, whether it is frustration, joy, or tactical clarity.

3. Perhaps the most daring change is the introduction of dressing room access, allowing viewers to get behind-the-scenes glimpses of team talks, player routines, and maybe even the occasional pep talk or bust-up.

While access may be limited and edited for content, it still marks a major shift in how football is packaged for audiences worldwide.

How Premier League fans reacted

Football fans have quickly aired their views following the revelation of the new Premier League rules as many are not in support of the new innovation.

United DNA tweeted:

“The games gone, we are not Americans we need to stick to our traditions.”

Damola Olarewaju posted:

“Mid game interviews and dressing room cams are distractions, not innovation. Football isn’t reality TV. Let players focus, let coaches coach. This gimmick will backfire fast.”

Retired Jonah bared his mind:

“Imagine you just had the biggest stinker of your life, missed an open goal and got subbed off knowing well you are never starting again and the reporters are on your face asking "How you feeling?"”

Premier League joins the global trend

These innovations reflect a growing global trend: sport as entertainment, according to Sports Dunia.

Liverpool are the defending champions of the Premier League. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

With the NBA already featuring locker-room interviews and Formula 1 drawing massive success from behind-the-scenes documentaries like Drive to Survive, the Premier League seems to be catching up.

For fans who stream matches, argue stats, and stay up all night for transfer gossip, these new broadcast rules could make the viewing experience even more immersive.

Whether it turns footballers into reality TV stars or offers real insight into the game, one thing is certain — the Premier League is changing.

