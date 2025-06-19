The Premier League fixtures for the 2025/26 season have been released, and clubs learned their fate

Liverpool will open the season against Bournemouth, while Arsenal will face Manchester United

A Supercomputer has predicted the league winner for next season and other key finishing spots

The Premier League has confirmed the list of fixtures for all 380 matches for the 2025/26 season, and a supercomputer has predicted the winner come May 2026.

Champions Liverpool will open the season by welcoming AFC Bournemouth to Anfield on Friday, August 15, the first time in years that they won't face a newly-promoted side.

The biggest game of the opening matchday will be between Arsenal and Manchester United at Old Trafford. This would be a difficult tie for Ruben Amorim’s side who had a depressing 2024/2025 season.

However, Premier League’s analysis suggests Arsenal are in for a difficult one, considering United's record of 66.7% win rate on the opening day, which is more than any other team.

Chelsea will begin their season with a London derby against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, one of the four derbies in their first five matches.

Manchester City will travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, while UEFA Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur will host newly-promoted Burnley.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to Metro UK, Betting Lounge UK’s Supercomputer has predicted all possible positions for each team in the league next season after the fixtures were announced.

The supercomputer uses a probability model to predict the outcome of games based on the team’s form and betting odds, and then simulates each result 10,000 times.

The machine’s prediction backs Arne Slot's Liverpool to retain their title with 82 points, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City finishing a close second with 79 points.

Arsenal will settle for another season of not winning the title as they are predicted to finish third with 72 points, while Aston Villa will complete the top four with 64 points.

Newcastle United are predicted to pick up the fifth Champions League spot if England retains their five slots, while Chelsea finish just outside the UCL place in sixth.

The prediction spells doom for Manchester United and Tottenham yet again as they finish 14th and 15th with 44 and 43 points respectively on the predicted table.

As was the case in the last two seasons, newly promoted sides Burnley, Leeds United, and Sunderland are predicted to be relegated, despite the Turf Moor inhabitants hitting the mythical 40 points.

Nottingham Forest, which performed strongly last season, are predicted to finish in the bottom half, possibly due to their European engagement in the Conference League.

Fans predict sack for Ruben Amorim

Legit.ng previously reported that fans predicted that Ruben Amorim would be sacked after seeing Manchester United's opening five matches for the 2025/26 season.

The Red Devils will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on the opening day, with the Manchester derby and a match against Chelsea still to come in the first five games.

