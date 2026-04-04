Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas has received a life imprisonment for embezzling $1.1m FIFA funds during the COVID-19

Police authorities in Congo declared the football chief a fugitive, with Interpol stepping in

Other senior FECOFOOT officials were also sentenced for their roles in the financial misconduct

Nigeria sports journalist Abiola Shodiya told Legit.ng that other football chiefs in Africa will be on their toes

President of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, and his family have been declared fugitives by the authorities in Congo.

Blaise Mayolas was recently sentenced to life imprisonment, along with his wife and son, after embezzling funds provided by the world football governing body, FIFA.

The President of the Congolese Football Federation, Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, and his family are on the run after misappropriating FIFA funds. Photo by: @AfricaFactsZone.

Source: Twitter

The Brazzaville criminal court also found FECOFOOT General Secretary, Wantete Badji and the treasurer, Raoul Kanda guilty of money laundering, forgery, use of forged documents and embezzlement on 10 March.

The criminal trial claimed that $1.1m had been misappropriated, with the bulk of that money earmarked for a training centre and women's football, as well as Covid-19 relief.

Why is Mayolas wanted?

Congolese authorities have confirmed that international arrest warrants have been requested through Interpol after Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his family fled the country ahead of their trial.

According to Soka25east, Mayolas, his wife, and son fled the country's capital weeks before the commencement of the trail as they suspected the country would declare them guilty.

There are reports that the president of FECOFOOT is hiding either in Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo, with his current location remaining unknown.

The involvement of Interpol has signalled the seriousness with which the Congolese government is pursuing the case, hoping to bring them back to face justice.

The Congo football boss was suspended by the country's sports ministry in 2025 after the investigation.

The world football governing body stepped in and banned Congo from international football, citing third-party interference, after they forfeited their World Cup qualifying matches against Tanzania and Zambia.

Congo were reinstated when Fecofoot was permitted to resume control of its headquarters in Brazzaville.

Mayolas and his Secretary General, Wantete Badji were prevented from travelling to FIFA’s congress in Paraguay and arrested a few days later, per The Guardian.

Congo football boss, Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Photo by: @MickyJnr.

Source: Twitter

FA presidents must be accountable - Shodiya

Nigerian sports journalist, Abiola Shodiya, said the landmark judgement in Congo will ensure that Football Association presidents in Africa become accountable.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Shodiya explained that some presidents take the independence for granted and take the laws into their hands. He said:

"The judgment against the Congolese Football Association is a major blow to African football, as it could serve as a template for other countries to follow.

"This should serve as a wake-up call to football association presidents across Africa to be more accountable and transparent in their financial dealings.

"FA presidents cannot hide under the guise of football independence while being reckless with funds received from FIFA."

CAF Secretary General resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been hit by another major shake-up, with Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping down from his role just days after the governing body stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title.

His resignation comes at a tense moment for African football, with CAF already under heavy scrutiny following its decision to overturn Senegal’s victory and award the title to Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng