Georgi Minoungou has defied all odds by featuring in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States

The Ivorian striker lost one eye to a mysterious infection, but that has not stopped him from chasing his dreams

Two years after doctors had declared his professional football career over, he has played against some of the biggest football stars

In 2023, a promising young footballer from Ivory Coast, Georgi Minoungou, faced a devastating blow after a mysterious infection robbed him of sight in his left eye.

Doctors practically told the promising talent that his professional footballing career was over.

However, the 22-year-old forward refused to surrender his dream, defying all odds to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

In a miraculous fashion, Minoungou has captivated fans worldwide with his resilience, earning him praise as a true warrior.

It all started while training in Marbella with the Seattle Sounders, his left eye began to swell after a friendly against Hammarby IF.

Within days, it was bloodshot and painful, baffling specialists. Despite extensive tests, the cause remained unclear, with theories ranging from a childhood injury to a possible tumour.

The diagnosis was brutal as the nerves in his eye were dead, and he was told he would never play again.

Who is Georgi Minoungou?

Born in Batiebly, Ivory Coast, on July 25, 2002, Minoungou’s passion for football ignited at age two.

His talent took him from local pitches to Europe’s MFK Vyskov in the Czech second division, and in 2022, he joined Tacoma Defiance, the reserve team of MLS’s Seattle Sounders, on loan.

With limited English language and boundless determination, his electrifying speed and skill earned him a historic transfer to the Sounders’ senior squad in 2023, per Il Messaggero.

Now, in June 2025, Minoungou’s grit has rewritten his story.

He came off the bench in Sounders’ 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid on June 19, followed by 18 minutes against PSG in a 2-0 defeat four days later.

The striker played against global stars like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes, and his presence on the pitch was a triumph of will over adversity.

Minoungou’s journey, which is marked by an unyielding spirit, has sparked a wave of admiration online, proving that destiny favours those who dare to fight. He said via SPORTbible:

"I want to be someone who shows people that they can overcome the impossible. To give strength to those with disabilities – people like me who can’t see fully, or anyone going through hardship. Even now, I send part of my salary to people in need. My family and I, we support them quietly. I want to do more. I’ve been talking to a friend about starting an NGO.

"Since I shared my story, so many people have reached out. One guy messaged me to say he also had one eye and had to stop playing. There are many stories like that – people who stopped because of injury or conditions.”

