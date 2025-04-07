Top 10 Richest Nigerian Footballers in 2015: Where Are They Now in 2025?

John Mikel Obi remains the wealthiest Super Eagles player, increasing his fortune to $65 million through investments

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, still active in 2025 with Kano Pillars, has doubled his net worth in the last decade

Most of the players from that era have ventured into coaching, business, and philanthropy post-retirement

Nigerian footballers dominated the headlines—not just for their on-pitch performances but also for their impressive earnings.

Superstars like John Obi-Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Celestine Babayaro are some of the wealthiest Nigerian footballers past and present.

Some have maintained their fortune through smart investments and continued relevance in football, while others have transitioned into retirement or new ventures.

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at the top 10 richest Nigerian footballers in 2015 and where they are now in 2025.

10 richest Nigerian footballers in 2015

1. John Obi-Mikel – $50 million (2015)

In 2015, John Obi-Mikel was riding high at Chelsea with multiple Premier League and Champions League titles under his belt.

Mikel Obi's estimated net worth stands at around €65 million, a testament to his financial success throughout his illustrious career. Photo by Kristian Skeie

Now retired from football since 2021, Mikel has made smart business moves, including real estate and sports investments in Nigeria and Dubai. In 2025, his estimated net worth is around $65 million, and he serves as a football analyst, podcaster and youth football ambassador.

2. Obafemi Martins – $35 million (2015)

Known for his blistering pace and goal-scoring knack, Obafemi Martins played in Italy, England, the US, and China.

Post-retirement in 2020, Martins ventured into philanthropy and sports consultancy. Today, the ex-Inter Milan forward manages a football academy in Lagos and has a net worth of $40 million.

3. Yakubu Aiyegbeni – $25 million (2015)

The “Yak” was a Premier League fan favorite. Retired in 2017, he’s stayed largely out of the limelight but remains involved in sports, running a foundation for underprivileged children.

Yakubu’s estimated net worth is around $27 million in 2025.

4. Vincent Enyeama – $22 million (2015)

Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama retired in 2018 and now works as a goalkeeping coach.

Enyeama also owns a wine distribution business in France and numerous hotels. His 2025 net worth is estimated at $24 million.

5. Emmanuel Emenike – $18 million (2015)

Once a powerful striker for Nigeria, Emmanuel Emenike’s post-football life includes real estate investments and hospitality businesses.

In 2025, Emenike runs multiple hotels in Owerri and is worth about $20 million.

6. Ahmed Musa – $15 million (2015)

Still active in 2025, Ahmed Musa plays in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with Kano Pillars and remains a fan favourite.

Musa has invested heavily in Nigerian SMEs and owns numerous sports centers in the North, especially in Kano.

The former Leicester City forward is reportedly worth $30 million in 2025.

7. Taye Taiwo – $14 million (2015)

Taiwo, played for the top clubs in Europe, including Olympique Marseille and AC Milan, continued playing until 2022 in Finland.

The former Super Eagles left-back has ventured into coaching, and his current net worth sits around $15 million.

8. Joseph Yobo – $13 million (2015)

Joseph Yobo, captain of Nigeria’s victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad, transitioned into coaching and punditry after retirement.

As of 2025, the former Super Eagles assistant coach, who had a stellar career with Everton and Fenerbahce, is reportedly worth $16 million.

9. Brown Ideye – $12 million (2015)

Still playing professionally with Enyimba, Brown Ideye has shifted his focus to sports marketing and business.

The former West Brom forward and AFCON 2013 winner is now worth $14 million.

10. Peter Odemwingie – $10 million (2015)

Odemwingie was part of Nigeria’s squad in the 2000s and made a successful career in England playing for Stoke City and West Brom.

Upon retirement, Odemwingie pursued a career in golf and also mentors young athletes.

His net worth remains steady at $11 million.

Dangote still owing 2013 Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has failed to fulfill a promise made to Nigeria’s victorious 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) team.

Nigeria triumphed 1-0 over Burkina Faso, with Sunday Mba scoring the winning goal to secure the country's third AFCON title.

Similarly, Tony Elumelu, Chairperson of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), who also pledged to reward the team, has yet to deliver on his $500,000 promise.

