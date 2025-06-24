Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to qualify for the Club World Cup knockout stages after a 2-2 draw vs Palmeiras

The Major League Soccer side lost a two-goal lead and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16

Messi received a cheeky gesture from a grandmother fan who proposed to him with a placard in the stands

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami in the knockout stages of the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages and received a cheeky gesture from a nonagenarian fan in the stands.

Messi gave Inter Miami a chance ahead of the final group game after scoring a match-winning free kick against Portuguese giants FC Porto in the second game.

Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Palmieras. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Javier Mascherano-led team cruised to a two-goal lead against the Brazilian side Palmeiras, but surrendered the lead in the final 10 minutes to draw 2-2.

The result handed them a tough draw in the knockout stages as they will face Messi's former team and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Grandma proposes to Lionel Messi

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by host broadcaster DAZN, a grandma in the stands displayed a placard with the message “Messi, will you marry me” before the match.

The fan was identified as Pauline Kana, a 98-year-old great-grandmother, who regularly features on his grandson Ross Smith's funny content, especially at sporting events, including NFL and WWE.

The cheeky message drew reactions from fans who found every bit of it funny.

@secureboy23 wrote:

“Aunty should have brought a birthday cake instead for his son, Messi.”

@HDhamo1 wrote:

“Hahaha, maybe if you were 50 years back.”

@ablx10_ wrote:

“Antonella is getting angry.”

Messi stormed down the tunnel

As spotted by DAZN cameras, Messi walked down the tunnel immediately after the final whistle and was seen mumbling as he walked off, looking unhappy with how the match ended.

Miami could have been paired against Benfica if they had seen out the win against Palmeiras, the club from the same league as FC Porto, which they beat in the second match.

PSG are Messi’s former club, having played for the French giants after leaving Barcelona in 2021, and joined Miami after two years in 2023. The team is coached by Messi’s former manager, Luis Enrique.

Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Messi gave Estevao an approval?

Messi swapped shirts with Palmieras teenager Willian Estevao at halftime, with Miami 1-0 ahead. The Brazilian teenager idolised the Argentine and has been compared to him.

The Chelsea-bound star has been one of the best players at the tournament, winning the man-of-the-match award in the first two matches against FC Porto and Al-Ahly.

Estevao also got Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez’s shirt at the end of the game after both sides progressed to the next round.

Fans react to Messi’s performance vs Al-Ahly

Legit.ng previously reported that fans reacted to Messi's performance vs Al-Ahly in the opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Miami's goalkeeper, Oscar Ustari, was named the official man-of-the-match, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was a standout performer during the goalless draw.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng