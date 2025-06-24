Obafemi Martins reportedly spent his entire ₦18 million weekly salary during his time at Newcastle United

Court documents revealed he withdrew over £65,000 weekly just for weekend and Monday expenses

Despite the lavish spending, Martins remains one of Nigeria’s richest footballers, now invested in nightclubs and real estate

Obafemi Martins, known for his explosive pace on the pitch, was equally known for his explosive spending habits off it.

During his time at Newcastle United, the Nigerian striker reportedly blew through his entire weekly salary, £75,000 (₦18 million as at 2006) every single week.

Martins reportedly spent his entire ₦18 million weekly salary during his time at Newcastle United. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

The revelations came during a legal battle between Martins and his former management company.

According to court documents, as reported by the Daily Mail, the former Inter Milan and Wolfsburg forward would withdraw £40,000 over the weekend, followed by another £25,000 on Monday, leaving almost nothing in savings.

The money reportedly went into a life of extreme luxury, including fast cars, penthouse apartments, and lavish dinners.

He once splurged on a £85,000 Porsche Cayenne 4x4, among several other high-end cars, and owned a mansion in the exclusive Darras Hall area of Northumbria, a hot spot for top footballers.

Martins has a big spender reputation

Martins’ former management company, NVA Management, took him to court claiming unpaid fees amounting to over £300,000.

Despite paying £67,500 in January and another £25,000 in April of the same year, the company insisted Martins still owed a significant amount, The Telegraph reported.

Martins, who is regarded as one of Nigeria's richest footballers, poses with one of his expensive cars. Photo credit: @Obagoal

Source: Instagram

The case exposed just how unusual and financially reckless the striker’s spending patterns were.

At the time, financial advisors expressed concern that such habits, if unchecked, could spell financial doom for athletes after retirement.

But despite these concerns, Martins appeared unfazed. His lifestyle, from renting a posh flat overlooking Newcastle’s Quayside to shopping sprees and nights out, became legendary.

Many fans and pundits were surprised by the sheer volume of weekly cash withdrawn for his personal use.

Martins still balling after retirement

While the headlines about his spending raised eyebrows, Martins has somehow managed to retain his financial standing.

After his playing days in Italy, England, Germany, Russia, the USA, and China, the former Super Eagles striker invested wisely.

He now owns multiple nightclubs and real estate properties across Nigeria and abroad, which contribute to his continued wealth.

Despite the drama and court cases, Martins is still regarded as one of Nigeria’s richest footballers.

Martins’ supercars worth over ₦1 billion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Martins is in a league of his own when it comes to luxury and flamboyance.

Fondly called Obagoal for his sharp goal-scoring abilities, Martins has proven that his taste for excellence does not end on the pitch.

Martins has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars. This is a reflection of his love for fast supercars and exotic designs.

His car collection is a symbol of taste, class, and unmatched wealth and it includes Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (₦368 million), Lamborghini Aventador (₦162 million), Mercedes-Benz G-Class (₦113 million), Ferrari Spider (₦110 million), and a Bentley Bentayga (₦114 million).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng