Felix Nmecha calls it “historic” to play alongside fellow Igbo star Carney Chukwuemeka at Borussia Dortmund

Nmecha says he is deeply connected to his Nigerian and Igbo roots, from the culture to the food and music

The duo made headlines as the first pair of Igbo players to feature for Dortmund simultaneously

German-born Nigerian midfielder Felix Nmecha has shared his excitement about a groundbreaking moment for the Igbo community in European football.

Following the arrival of Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund now boasts two players of Igbo descent in their squad for the first time ever.

Felix Nmecha and Carney Chukwuemeka are the first two players of Igbo descent to play for Borussia Dortmund at the same time. Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa

And Nmecha believes it is more than just a coincidence; it is history in the making.

“It’s very special,” the 23-year-old told Afro Ballers during a Club World Cup appearance.

“We’ve never had two players of Igbo descent playing for Borussia Dortmund at the same time before.”

For many Nigerian football fans, this is a proud moment. Not just because both players are making headlines in one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but because they carry with them a piece of home, a representation of Igbo excellence on the global stage.

Rooted in culture, connected by blood

Born in Hamburg to a German mother and Igbo father, Nmecha’s connection to Nigeria runs deep, even though he spent much of his youth in England after his family relocated in 2007.

Alongside his brother Lukas, he grew up balancing European football ambition with African cultural identity, as seen on Wikipedia.

“I’m very connected and close to my roots,” Felix said. “My dad’s Igbo and we share that passion for our people.”

“It’s nice to have another Igbo and Nigerian player to play together with here. I’m very connected to the music, the food. I’ve tried to learn a few words here and there, but I think I need to learn a few more,” he added.

His cultural pride mirrors that of many young Nigerians in the diaspora, proud of their African identity, while making major strides in foreign lands.

The Igbo flag flies high in Dortmund

Felix Nmecha signed for Dortmund in July 2023 on a five-year deal after impressing at Wolfsburg.

Felix Nmecha represents Germany at international level, but is strongly connected to his Nigerian and Igbo roots. Photo by Image Photo Agency

His journey includes representing both England and Germany at the youth level, and in 2023, he received his first senior call-up for the German national team, Soccernet reports.

Carney Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, made a surprise loan move from Chelsea in February 2025, with Dortmund retaining the option to make the deal permanent.

Both players are now starring for the German giants in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Their presence at Dortmund is not just about skill; it is about visibility, pride, and cultural identity.

For many Nigerians, especially those from the South-East, seeing both players at Dortmund represents something bigger than football; it is a symbol of Igbo greatness shining on the world stage.

