Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has connected with his football idol Neymar, as he is currently spending the rest of his holiday in Brazil

This is coming days after the 17-year-old went on a vacation with a 30-year-old flight attendant, Fati Vazque

The Spain international is also chilling with surfing world champion Gabriel Medina at Rio de Janeiro

Lamine Yamal is excited to meet his idol, former Brazilian star Neymar Jr, during his holiday.

The Spain international had an explosive season with Barcelona, winning a domestic treble in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The 17-year-old stole the spotlight during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, but his dream of winning the title was cut short during their defeat against Inter Milan in the semifinal.

Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Portugal at the Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo by: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal suffered another defeat in the final of the 2025 UEFA Nations League as Portugal won via penalties 5-3 after playing 2-2 during regulation time.

A few weeks later, the Barcelona star got linked to social media influencer Fati Vazquez, who is 13 years older than him, per Daily Mail.

Yamal links up with Neymar

Lamine Yamal has finally caught up with former Barcelona star Neymar Jr as he spends his holiday in Brazil.

According to Barcablaugranes, Yamal and Neymar were seen playing footvolley, swimming, and playing basketball in an arcade.

Both football player exchanged their jerseys, with the Brazilian presenting the 17-year-old a Santos jersey. Yamal posted on his Instagram story:

“An idol and role model, thank you for everything, No. 1 always.”

Neymar responded:

"My brother."

Neymar signed for Barcelona in 2017 when Lamine Yamal was six years old.

Lamine Yamal of Spain walks in the field during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final against Portugal and Spain at the Munich Football Arena in Germany. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal denies dating Fati Vazquez

Lamime Yamal has denied being in any kind of relationship with Fati Vazquez, notwithstanding the social media activity fuelling all sorts of rumours about the duo.

According to Daily Mail, gossip expert Javi de Hoyos reached out to the teenager to ask about the dating rumour and was told Yamal "categorically denies" all the speculation and insisted "they have nothing going on."

De Hoyos instead says that Vaquez may have something going on with someone else at Barca.

“Lamine didn’t go to this vacation spot alone, but with other Barça teammates. Probably, Fati does have something going on with someone at Barca or is a friend of another teammate,” Hoyos said.

Vazquez has raised an alarm on social media that she has received threats in her DMs, with many accusing her of grooming him.

Yamal is the most searched footballer in 2024

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal emerged as the most searched footballer on Google in 2024, a testament to a meteoric rise that has captivated the football world.

From breaking records to collecting individual honours, the teenager has experienced a year reminiscent of a blockbuster film script.

His dazzling displays not only earned him a regular starting berth but also contributed significantly to Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign in Germany, where he clinched the prestigious Young Player of the Tournament award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng