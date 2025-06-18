Lamine Yamal stirred controversy on social media after he was spotted on holiday with an older woman

The 17-year-old player was spotted at the same location with 30-year-old Spanish YouTuber Fati Vazquez

The Spain national team star has broken his silence after the relationship rumours flying on social media

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has broken his silence after social media rumours that he is dating a woman who is 13 years his senior.

Yamal sparked controversy earlier this week after he was spotted on vacation on the Island of Sicily in Italy with a 30-year-old Spanish flight attendant turned YouTuber, Fati Vazquez.

The two were at the same resort for vacation after Spain lost the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal, and fans sparked rumours that the two are romantically involved.

Fans were displeased and have accused Fati of grooming the youngster, claiming social media would have gone agog if the gender were reversed.

Yamal had a successful season with Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists to help the team win La Liga and Copa del Rey.

He signed a new six-year contract until 2031 with a salary of €23 million per season, including bonuses.

Yamal denies dating Fati Vazquez

The 17-year-old Spain international has spoken for the first time since the incident, denying being involved with Fati, though they are familiar with each other.

According to Daily Mail, Yamal confided in Spanish TV gossip reporter, Javi de Hoyos, to whom he told that they were not involved and Fati could be close to another player in that Barcelona team.

“Lamine didn’t go to this vacation spot alone, but with other Barça teammates. Probably, Fati does have something going on with someone at Barca or is a friend of another teammate,” Hoyos said.

Fati receive death threats

According to First Post, Fati Vazquez has raised an alarm on social media that she has received threats in her social inbox, with many accusing her of grooming him.

“It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they get to wish death on someone they don’t even know. What others project speaks more about them than me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I choose to live with purpose, continue to grow and surround myself with light. To those who wish me evil, I wish them healing, because no one who is well with himself wishes to destroy another.”

“The threats, insults, and false accusations I'm receiving are SERIOUS, and they're already being documented. Remember that defaming, harassing and threatening in networks, THAT is a CRIME,” she wrote on a separate post.

Prophet makes disturbing claim about Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that a prophet made a worrying claim about Yamal that someone from his father's side wants to inflict his rising career with injuries.

The Ghanaian prophet, who predicted Junior Pope’s death, urged Yamal's mother to be on the lookout for him and should seek consultations to avert the dang30-year-older.

