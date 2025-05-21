Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has captured the hearts of football fans with his electrifying performances across Europe

At just 17, the Spanish international has already won five major trophies, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA European Championship

A prophet has raised alarming concerns, claiming that a fellow footballer is plotting to inflict a life-threatening injury on the rising star

Lamine Yamal took the 2024/25 season by storm with standout performances for both club and country.

The 17-year-old played a key role in Spain’s dramatic victory over the Netherlands, helping them advance to the UEFA Nations League semifinals after a 5-5 aggregate and a win on penalties.

The La Masia product guided Barcelona to victory against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal celebrates the victory after winning the Copa del Rey Final match against Real Madrid. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanian prophet predicts doom for Yamal

Ghanaian prophet Karma President has made a concerning revelation about Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

In a TikTok post, the self-proclaimed "World Seer" claimed that hidden forces are plotting a spiritual attack on the fast-rising talent.

He urged Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, to take immediate action to prevent potential harm.

According to him, a certain footballer and a paternal relative have allegedly consulted a powerful spiritualist in Brazil to inflict a career-threatening injury on the 17-year-old.

The prophet warned that Yamal’s mother is not fully aware of the looming danger. He said:

"In the spiritual realm, I can see a certain football player in the company of Yamal’s family members of his fatherly deities, has sent him to a powerful dibia in Brazil to bring him injuries/dim his career.

"Spanish professional footballer Lamine Yamal's career in football to end with the least expectations, if neglected, for his mother needs to be on the lookout for her son.

“Yamal needs to contact the world seer for a perpetual solution to this great predicament.”

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal reacts during the Copa del Rey Final match against Real Madrid. Photo by: Fran Santiago.

Source: Instagram

Yamal wins five trophies at 17

Spain international Lamine Yamal is basking in the spotlight after an incredible season of success.

The 17-year-old played a pivotal role in Spain’s victory over England in the Euro 2024 final and helped Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final held in Seville on April 27.

Yamal also secured his second La Liga title after Barcelona’s triumph over city rivals Espanyol on May 15 per ESPN.

Ghanaians react to Karma President prophecy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

The Crooked Truth 👨‍⚖️said:

"Even if he retires today, he's a legend already."

KOFI wrote:

"You said Inter Milan will not defeat Barcelona but here we are😂 U said a darkness has fallen on Inter but see😂."

bernardel.bernard added:

"Please inter qualified oo anaa they contacted you."

Yamal’s personal commitment to Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yamal’s decision to observe Ramadan is deeply personal and it was gathered that his grandmother Fatima, who is currently on a pilgrimage to Mecca, influenced the idea.

The Barcelona star lives in a private flat and he chooses to break his fast with family at his uncle Abdul’s home, reinforcing his connection to tradition.

While fasting, Yamal continued to deliver outstanding performances for Barcelona as his participation in Ramadan has not affected his output, which has already seen him register 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions this season.

