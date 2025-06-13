Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has joined the growing list of Nigerian footballers spending their holidays in the country

His return brought immense joy to his mother, Martina Ighalo, who welcomed him warmly

Earlier this year, the 35-year-old made headlines on several major blogs after an American podcaster shared personal details about him

Odion Ighalo remains one of the most respected Super Eagles veterans, admired for his humility and strong religious values.

The Al-Wehda forward has openly shared that he has never missed paying his tithe since the start of his professional career.

The 35-year-old recorded seven goals and two assists in the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season.

Odion Ighalo of Al Hilal celebrates after scoring a goal against Al-Hilal SFC at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ighalo makes triumphant entry

Former Watford star Odion Ighalo melted the heart of his mother, Martina Ighalo, with a surprise visit home.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the former Changchun Yatai forward showered his mother with praise, affectionately calling her his Queen Mother.

A visibly elated Ighalo was seen hugging his mother tightly as they shared laughter and light-hearted moments. He wrote:

"Back Home to see my Queen MOTHER…I LOVE YOU MAMA."

Before his departure, Alhaja Martina proudly introduced the 2019 AFCON bronze medallist to guests in her home.

While playing in the Saudi Pro League, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo granted his mother access to most of his properties in Nigeria.

Ighalo often showcases his deep affection for his beloved mother on social media. In one touching video, she is seen praying for him while gently holding his legs.

The 35-year-old hosted a lavish 80th birthday celebration for her on March 10, attended by several Nigerian celebrities.

He has had quite an adventure in Saudi Arabia, from playing for top club Al-Hilal and winning the title in 2021 to playing for Al-Shabab and now Al-Wehda, per Transfermarkt.

Odion Ighalo of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 against LASK at Old Trafford in England. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react

Several football stars and celebrities have responded to a recent post by former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo.

Six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, and singer-songwriter Dare Art Alade both shared heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, comedian Cute Abiola praised the footballer with an enthusiastic message of support.

asisat_oshoala wrote:

"❤️❤️."

dareynow wrote:

"❤️."

thecuteabiola said:

"Mum ❤️👏."

princetobby247 added:

"Sweet mama!❤️❤️❤️."

mynamechidi_23 said:

"My greatest joy is to see mine again and the smile on her face 💕."

king_tamara44 wrote:

"Iya Ni Wura 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

chydollarschikason added:

"Sweet mother 😍."

debestgram_official said:

"Love starts from ur own family Enjoy the fruit of ur labour Mama 🙏❤️."

sadiqcomedian wrote:

"Welcome back my boss. Tomorrow Saturday, my show shut down ❤️💥."

Ighalo chooses between trophies and earning

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medalist, Odion Ighalo, candidly expressed his preference for a lucrative paycheck over winning trophies.

The former Manchester United forward explained his stance, stating he would choose money because trophies won’t pay for groceries at the supermarket.

Ighalo’s blunt yet relatable response has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike sharing their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng