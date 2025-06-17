Manchester United first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana paid a visit to Burkina Faso president Captain Ibrahim Traore in Ouagadougou on Tuesday, June 17

The Cameroonian shot stopper presented a souvenir to the president amidst his undecided future with the club

The military dictator expressed gratitude to the Cameroonian for finding it worthy to make the unscheduled visit

Andre Onana is spending his summer holiday with Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The junta leader took over leadership of the West African country after seizing poer from Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Damiba in September 2022.

The 37-year-old won the heart of the people as admirers sees him following the footstep of African hero like Thomas Sankara

Onana presents jersey to President Traore

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has hailed the Burkina Faso president Captain Ibrahim Traore for his hospitality during his unscheduled visit.

According to Choicelive, the 29-year-old said the visit gave him an insight into the culture of the Burkinabe.

The Cameroonian international used the opportunity to present his UEFA Europa League jersey to the president.

He said the West African country possesses greatness than would be tapped by the ruler. He said:

"I had the honor of being received by His Excellency Captain Ibrahim Traore, President of Faso and Head of State 🇧🇫.

"My deepest thanks to the President and to the Burkinabè people for their hospitality. This visit allowed me to better discover the human and cultural richness of the country. An unforgettable experience, full of learning. My best wishes for the future of Burkina Faso."

Onana struggled in the 2024/25 season with the Red Devils as he committed a series of blunders that cost the team valuable points.

He set an unwanted record in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon, conceding two silly goals as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw per SkySports.

The Cameroonian was relegated to the bench by manager Ruben Amorim against Newcastle but got recalled during the second leg of the quarterfinal match.

Martinez to replace Onana

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been identified as the replacement for out-of-favour Andre Onana.

According Footballinsider247, the World Cup winner is likely to sign for the Red Devils following Aston Villa failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Despite linked to the Saudi Pro League and Turkish League, the Argentine is keen on remaining in the Premier League next season.

Man United desperate to offload Onana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are willing to part ways with goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has drawn interest from Saudi Pro League club Neom SC this summer.

Onana, who joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan for £43.8 million in July 2023, has struggled to cement his place at Old Trafford.

