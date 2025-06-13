Victor Osimhen is loved by the kids as the Super Eagles star was recently mobbed by children during a birthday party

The Super Eagles striker, who is currently on holiday in Lagos, was a guest at Amaju Pinnick’s home recently

Osimhen has returned to Nigeria after a successful season with Turkish giants Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen is the “star of the party”, and even kids recognise the greatness of the Super Eagles striker after he gatecrashed a birthday party while visiting former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick.

The 26-year-old forward was a guest at Pinnick’s mansion to celebrate with his daughter, Fifen, who was celebrating her 10th birthday party.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray in the recently concluded football season in Turkey.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer, proved to be an important signing for the Turkish giants after leading them to win two major titles in the recently concluded season.

The Super Eagles striker also scooped the Player of the Season award and Golden Boot in Turkey after netting 37 goals in all competitions and 25 goals in the Super Lig alone.

After the conclusion of the season in Europe, Osimhen has returned to Nigeria and has been having a great time with friends and former associates in Lagos while on holiday.

Osimhen mobbed by kids during birthday

During Osimhen’s visit to former NFF President Amaju Pinnick’s home in Lagos, the Napoli-loanee was mobbed by little children who were apparently excited to see the forward.

In a viral video posted online, the kids were thrilled to have Osimhen gatecrash Fifen’s birthday party as everyone trooped to get their fair share of hugs and pictures from the Galatasaray striker.

Osimhen also got to pose for pictures with Pinnick and birthday girl, Fifen.

Victor Osimhen stole the show at Amaju Pinnick's daughter's 10th birthday after he was invited as a guest by the former NFF president.

Source: Getty Images

Laughter and chants filled the air as Osimhen interacted with the little ones, who clearly saw him as more than just a footballer, but a hero.

The kids were so thrilled that many could not believe they were face-to-face with the man many had only seen on television.

Osimhen, whose future with Napoli remains unresolved, embraced the moment with humility and grace, sharing hugs and smiles with every child who came his way.

While striker's achievements on the pitch are remarkable, his presence at the Lagos birthday party highlights a different side of the superstar.

He is seen as a man who connects with people, especially children, in a meaningful way.

Sabinus visits Osimhen in Lagos mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is on holiday in Lagos and has been receiving Nigerian influencers and friends, one of which was comedian and content creator Sabinus.

Osimhen arrived in Lagos before the Eid Al Adha break to enjoy his holiday before returning to Europe, hopefully with his future already resolved and ready to join a new club.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year is a friend to many Nigerian influencers and celebrities, an act which has caused chaos on social media quite a few times.

