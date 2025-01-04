Odion Ighalo recently shared his preference between winning trophies and earning loads of money in a viral video.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker has spent a significant part of the last decade plying his trade in the Middle East.

The choice of the former Manchester United forward has continued to stir reactions from many on social media.

The debate over prioritising a lucrative paycheck over winning trophies has long been a hot topic in the footballing world.

More often than not, players face the dilemma of choosing between joining a club for financial rewards or chasing glory on the pitch.

Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo celebrate during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Image: Matthew Peters.

While some have enjoyed the rare privilege of achieving both, others have not been as fortunate. One such player is former Super Eagles of Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, who has yet to experience both simultaneously in his career.

In a resurfaced viral video, the Al Wehda forward shared his perspective on choosing between winning trophies and earning money.

Ighalo makes pick between money and trophies

In a video shared on social media by ESPN Africa, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medalist, Ighalo, candidly expressed his preference for a lucrative paycheck over winning trophies.

The former Manchester United forward explained his stance, stating he would choose money because trophies won’t pay for groceries at the supermarket.

The former Super Eagles forward’s blunt yet relatable response has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans and critics alike sharing their opinions.

@proffyYaw, who seemed to support Ighalo’s view, commented:

“That’s my brother 🙌.”

@official_emmyjay, less surprised by the 35-year-old’s choice, wrote:

“Typical Nigerian.”

@nolimitod, who appeared amused by Ighalo’s smile, said:

“He first laugh.”

@joshmanuel, openly siding with Ighalo, remarked:

“Money Always 😮‍💨.”

@geezaa added his thoughts, posting:

“Riveting stuff!”

It’s worth noting that Ighalo’s sentiments align with those of former Nigerian international, Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha. In the summer of 2024, Okocha advised Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the Saudi Professional League when Al Ahli presented an offer amid his standoff with Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli.

However, Osimhen ultimately opted for a loan transfer to Turkish Super Lig powerhouse, Galatasaray. The marquee striker continues to harbour the dream of playing in the English Premier League, with interest reportedly coming from clubs like including Chelsea and, more recently, Reuben Amorim’s Manchester United side have also joined in the race to sign the forward.

