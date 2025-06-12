Uzbekistan's football team achieved a great milestone by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever

The country’s President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, gifted each member of the national team a brand-new BYD electric vehicle

The reward of 30 luxury BYD EVs recognised the players’ hard work for qualifying for the country’s first World Cup

Players of the Uzbekistan national team have been handsomely rewarded by their President for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Uzbekistan achieved a commanding 3-0 victory over Qatar, and the team booked its ticket to the 2026 tournament set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The historic win sparked widespread celebrations across the country as the people, including dignitaries, rejoiced in this great sporting achievement.

According to KOHA, Uzbekistan had previously drawn 0-0 with the United Arab Emirates, setting the stage for a decisive match against Qatar.

Goals from Aziz Turgunbayev, team captain Eldor Shomurodov, and Igor Sergeyev secured a dominant performance and sealed the nation’s place in the expanded 48-team World Cup format.

It was a night that brought immense pride to Uzbekistan and marked the biggest sporting success since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Players rewarded with ₦60m electric cars

To honour the players’ extraordinary achievement, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev went above and beyond in recognising their hard work and dedication.

In a grand gesture of appreciation, the president gifted 30 luxurious BYD electric vehicles to the entire national team, Euro News reports.

Each car is estimated to cost €50,000, approximately ₦60 million, making the reward both lavish and symbolic of a new era in Uzbek football.

In a heartwarming presentation, the vehicles were parked right beside the pitch. As the players looked on in amazement, the president’s message was clear and simple:

"You went to the World Cup, take the keys and drive them home."

The electric vehicles were made by Chinese automaker BYD.

Grand gesture sparks celebration online

The grand gesture from Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sparked wild reactions on social media, as fans joined in congratulating the players for the historic achievement.

Koo Dey Boy tweeted:

“A perfect gift for the team. I understand even the previous coach was also awarded.”

The Redkeep tweeted:

“Nice gesture by president.”

How the entire country celebrated

The success of the national team has united Uzbekistan in celebration as streets were filled with cheering fans, national flags waved proudly, and social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages.

The gesture by President Mirziyoyev was more than a reward; it symbolised national pride, recognition of sporting excellence, and a deep appreciation for those who represent the country on the global stage.

The footballers themselves were visibly emotional, not just because of the expensive gifts, but for the recognition and love shown by the nation.

