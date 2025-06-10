A Nigerian fan has used Yakubu’s 2010 World Cup miss to defend Ronaldo’s tap-in goals against Messi’s supporters

Ronaldo scored a crucial equaliser against Spain in the Nations League final before Portugal won on penalties

Yakubu’s infamous miss is still remembered as one of Nigeria’s most painful football moments

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate took a new dimension after a staunch Nigerian fan defended the Portuguese following accusations that he only scores tap-ins.

The fan had cited Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s famous miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Nigeria in his defence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner following Portugal’s win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

Ronaldo was at the centre of arguments after the 40-year-old forward scored another intelligent tap-in to equalise for Roberto Martinez’s team, beating Marc Cucurella with a slight nudge to tap home from the six-yard box.

The goal generated so much backlash from Messi’s supporters, who trolled the Portugal captain as being famous for only scoring tap-ins, as they mocked his 938 goal achievement in his career.

According to Al Jazeera, the win over Spain secured Ronaldo’s third major international trophy for Portugal after first claiming Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

Yakubu’s miss still haunts Nigerians

During Nigeria’s final group game at the 2010 World Cup, the Super Eagles needed a win against South Korea to have any hope of reaching the Round of 16.

With the score at 2-1 in favour of the Koreans, Yakubu received a perfect cutback pass inside the six-yard box from Taye Taiwo.

The stadium, and indeed the entire nation, held its breath, only for Yakubu to miss the open net.

Though he later scored a penalty to make it 2-2, it was not enough to push Nigeria through, as the Super Eagles finished bottom of Group B.

The miss has since become symbolic of wasted chances and remains one of the most unforgettable moments in Nigerian football history.

How fans reacted to the tap-in debate

The Nigerian fan’s point is simple: scoring “easy” goals requires being in the right place at the right time, something Ronaldo has mastered over his record-breaking career of 930+ goals.

His opinion has received lots of support from fellow Ronaldo supporters who have accused Messi fans of double standards.

Duke of Remoland tweeted:

“Nigerians and double standard eeehn”

The Repair Man has still not forgiven Yakubu:

“Yakubu did us dirty that year. What kind of striker misses such a goal in the world cup for god's sake.”

Ololade tweeted:

“Everybody knows what they're doing”

Man gboro posted:

“Tap in wey fit embarass you like mad, very difficult and technical goal to score.”

Kroos posted:

“Tap in is one of the hardest goal. E no Dey easy to dey the position and e get as u go take put leg na up the ball dey fly go.”

EMMY BLAQ tweeted:

“Bro Messi fans for Nigeria too úsèlléṣṣ”

Yakubu cries out after famous miss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yakubu has disclosed that he keeps receiving messages even after 15 years of his World Cup miss.

The ex-striker, who scored 21 goals in 58 matches for the Super Eagles, had one moment which has continued to haunt him.

He missed a sitter at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa as his effort went wide from just about three yards out.

