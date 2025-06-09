Portugal defender Nuno Mendes claimed he neutralised Spain winger Lamine Yamal during the 2025 UEFA Nations League final in Munich on Sunday night, June 8

The Paris Saint-Germain star opened the scoring for Selecao das Quinas and later provided an assist for Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

The 22-year-old was named Player of the Match for his standout performance as Portugal secured a 5-4 victory in a penalty shootout

Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties to win the UEFA Nations League final in Munich on Sunday night, June 8.

Selecao das Quinas came from behind twice during regulation time, forcing a shootout where they clinched their second Nations League title, six years after their first.

Nuno Mendes scored the first equaliser for Portugal in the 26th minute before giving an assist to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the 61st minute.

Mendes said he cancelled Yamal

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes revealed that he prevented Spain international Lamine Yamal from making an impact in the UEFA Nations League final.

According to Goal, the Paris Saint-Germain star claimed he has faced more technically skilled players during the 2024/25 season.

The former Portugal U21 defender credited his ability to neutralize Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as a key factor in Portugal’s victory.

He also acknowledged the guidance of coaches at both the club and national level, saying their support has been instrumental in his development. He said via ESPN:

"It was a clash with Lamine Yamal like many other players I have faced in the 2024/25 season.

"I have played against many great players, very technically skilled players who can make a difference, but today I cancelled out the Barcelona star and did not let him do what he does best.

"This act helped the team and I am excited the team won this trophy. It's all about being consistent."

Mendes picks his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Portugal international Nuno Mendes has chosen his Ballon d'Or winner between Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal.

According to Sportskeeda, the 22-year-old picked his club teammate Dembele over Barcelona's Yamal.

"The Ballon d'Or? I play with Ousmane [Dembele] and he had a wonderful season, Lamine also had a wonderful season. But Ousmane will be in the Club World Cup and Lamine won't, so I'm very happy for Ousmane, he said as quoted by Football365.

He revealed that Demebele sustained lots of injuries at the Catalans before arriving at the Les Parisiens.

"He had a lot of injuries at Barca before arriving at PSG, but he is an amazing player. I like him very much as a player and a man," he said

"I wish him the best for the Ballon d'Or, and I and his teammates will help him get there."

Bastoni says Yamal is exceptional

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

Reflecting on their previous encounter, Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

He emphasised that the Nerazzurri are ready to go the extra mile to overcome Barcelona’s attacking threat and secure a win.

