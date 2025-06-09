Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has openly defended Barcelona star Lamine Yamal from potential criticism

Lamine Yamal failed to score in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night, June 8, despite netting a brace in the semi-final against France

The 17-year-old was instrumental in Barcelona’s La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs over Real Madrid this season

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has cautioned against placing unnecessary pressure on Spain international Lamine Yamal.

Selecao das Quinas defeated La Roja 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time during the 2025 UEFA Nations League final.

Ronaldo, who scored the equaliser in the 61st minute to force extra time and penalties, spoke about Yamal’s potential following the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring Portugal's second equaliser at the UEFA Nations League final against Spain. Photo by: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to SempreBarca, the Real Madrid legend praised the Barcelona youngster, stating that the 17-year-old has the potential to rule the football world in the coming years.

The Manchester United legend emphasised that Yamal is still at the beginning of his career and has yet to accomplish his dreams.

The 40-year-old applauded the talent of the two-time La Liga winner and urged the media and public to ease the pressure on him.

Ronaldo, who also starred for Juventus, advised the La Masia graduate to stay focused and calm as he continues his journey toward greatness. He said via Mundodeportivo:

"Lamine Yamal is going to win a lot of titles both collective and individual.

"Yamal is only 17 years old... I repeat: he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement.

"He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times."

Lamine Yamal was taken off the pitch in the second half of the extra time after completing 88% of his passes and two shots on target.

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in Munich, Germany. Photo by: Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo supports Yamal’s substitution

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s decision to substitute Lamine Yamal during the UEFA Nations League final.

According to Barca Universal, the 40-year-old stated that the coach acted in the best interest of the team.

Ronaldo, who was also substituted during regulation time due to injury, noted that De la Fuente has brought success to La Roja in the past and should not be criticised for his decision. He said:

“Your coach is a great professional. He’s already brought success to Spain. I’m not a coach, but I trust he made that choice with the team’s best interest in mind.

“If the coach made the decision, it was because he thought it was the best thing to improve his team.”

At 17, Yamal has already won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa, and a UEFA European Championship, per Transfermarkt.

Yamal speaks out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has said he is unbothered by criticism after winning his second La Liga title.

The La Masia graduate expressed his determination to keep winning titles for the Catalan giants.

He also praised manager Xavi for believing in him and allowing him to shine in the senior team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng