Victor Osimhen is the highest-paid Nigerian footballer based in Europe, having played in multiple countries

He is set to earn more money from his next transfer and has turned down €45m per year from Al-Hilal

The Super Eagles forward has inquired about a new investment idea from a Nigerian influencer

Victor Osimhen is set to expand his investment into digital assets after an influencer claimed he has made enquiries about cryptocurrency trading.

Osimhen is Nigeria's highest-paid player, and his next move could earn him more money than he currently earns as European and Saudi clubs battle for his signature.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans during the Champions Fest in Istanbul. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He reportedly favours remaining in Europe, particularly dreaming of playing in the Premier League, where Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have previously enquired about him.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal made the most concrete offer, but that Super Eagles star rejected four offers from the club up to a whopping €45 million per season, forcing the deal to collapse, per Football Italia.

This leaves Galatasaray as his most likely destination, though multiple reports suggest an unnamed Italian club and other European clubs are still in the race.

Osimhen enquires about crypto trading

The Napoli-owned forward has a high taste in fashion and rocks expensive gold and ice jewellery, but is also an investor in businesses.

His latest move is to venture into digital investments. According to Nigerian influencer and self-acclaimed alpha male, Shola, he has made enquiries about cryptocurrency trading.

“Victor Osimhen just said, Shola, how do y’all do this Crypto thing? I’ll be onboarding him soon. Crypto With Shola dey for everybody.😂😂❤️,” he wrote on X.

Top Nigerian celebrities, particularly Afrobeats star Davido, have been involved in cryptocurrency.

The influencer confirmed that the football star will start full-time classes soon to get him acquainted with the crypto ecosystem, and it generated responses from the fans.

@Abby_trades replied:

“Nothing wey dem dey tell una for DM dey stay private. Y'all abuse access too much.”

@_Vickrom replied:

"He's welcome on board, there's enough money to make here."

@joe_creative7 replied:

“Make he just buy bitcoin later this year and hold.. no need to do futures or even airdrops. He don make am already.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

@OluOfOgun replied:

“With the kind of wealth Osimhen has....if he should have that knowledge of crypto...o ti tan fun poverty niyen....that's a generational wealth….”

@boyShynOn replied:

“@victorosimhen9 please stop this people from doing this to you.. must Dey use for their scam pr?? If they’re truly ur friends they shouldn’t be posting everything u said in closed doors online.. They need to understand you’re a professional athlete and not just an ordinary 🇳🇬”

Source: Legit.ng