Ademola Lookman is currently on vacation at a luxurious British island as he continues his holiday after touring Nigeria with his CAF Best Award in the past weeks.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year completes another successful season with Atalanta, during which he contributed to 21 goals to help the club qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against AS Roma. Photo by Emmanuele Pennachio.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman was recently in Nigeria, during which he visited many places and personalities, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

Lookman vacations in Turks and Caicos

As seen in a picture shared on his Instagram story, the Super Eagles forward is currently on vacation in the British archipelago Turks and Caicos.

Lookman is quite private and doesn't give much away about his personal life, he only shared a picture of a table set before him with a location tag indicating where he was.

Where are Turks and Caicos Islands?

According to Visit TCI, the Turks and Caicos Islands are a small British Overseas Territory located between the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

It is an Atlantic Ocean archipelago made up of more than 40 islands and cays with many world-class beaches. It is unique for its unbelievable turquoise waters.

Lookman faces uncertain future at Atalanta

Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta this summer after three seasons, but while on vacation, his future has taken another twist due to a managerial change.

Former Southampton boss Ivan Juric has replaced Gian Piero Gasperini, who left the club after nine years and has been unveiled as AS Roma manager for next season.

Juric in his first words as Atalanta boss has confirmed that he keeps two of his most sought-after players, Lookman and Ederson, even if the club has other plans.

"The idea would be to keep both Lookman and Ederson, even if the club has clear ideas on the market and I have not made any request on players, not even on those I have had,” he said as quoted by Calcio Napoli.

Ademola Lookman playing for Atalanta in the 3-2 loss to Parma. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman has a remarkable return of 52 goals and 25 assists in 108 games in three seasons for Atalanta. He scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final to win the club's first European trophy in 2023.

He is a subject from European clubs in Italy, France and England. Barcelona joined the race last week after the recommendation from head coach Hansi Flick.

Fans welcome Lookman to Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that fans welcomed Lookman to Lagos when the Super Eagles star arrived at the international terminal of the Muritala Muhammed airport.

He was received by a crowd of supporters who were chanting his name and waving the Nigerian flag as he walked through them with his CAF Best gong with him.

