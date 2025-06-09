Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has officially become the most valuable player in the world, with his market value reaching €200 million

The 17-year-old played a key role in helping the Catalans secure a domestic double in the 2024/25 La Liga season, stopping rivals Real Madrid from dominating

Despite an outstanding run in the UEFA Nations League, the two-time La Liga winner fell short of expectations in the final, as Spain lost to Portugal

Lamine Yamal's efforts weren’t enough as Spain fell 5-3 to Portugal in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night, June 8.

The Barcelona star was substituted in the second half of extra time after a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Yamal had delivered a scintillating performance in the semifinal against France, scoring twice in Spain’s thrilling 5-4 victory.

Lamine Yamal of Spain poses for a photo with his Player of the Match award following victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match against France. Photo by: Pau Barrena - UEFA/UEFA.

Yamal ranked no.1 Most Valuable Player

Spain international Lamine Yamal has been ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world.

According to Transfermarkt, the 17-year-old's market value has soared to €200 million, following standout performances in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Nations League.

The Barcelona star recorded 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances under coach Hansi Flick.

Yamal has overtaken Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, whose valuation remains steady at €180 million.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has dropped to third, while Real Madrid’s new signing Kylian Mbappe climbed to fourth, according to Tribuna.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing season, Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior saw his market value drop to €170 million.

Top 10 Most Valuable Players in the World

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Pedri (Barcelona) Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates the second goal during their Spanish Cup final football match against Real Madrid in Seville. Photo by: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP.

Mixed reactions trail Transfermarkt's latest ranking

Football fans have expressed mixed opinions after Lamine Yamal was named the most valuable player in the world by Transfermarkt.

Legit.ng compiled a range of reactions from the Facebook page of renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Friday Ubochi said:

"That's the future goat 🐐 after Messi Yamal."

Bóßz Nïfáßz wrote:

"7 trophies in just 2 years, that's great 4 a player his age."

Herbert Genesis De Underbaz added:

"Yamal is good but no football club will pay that money to buy him.

"He is good when it comes to dribbling and those flashy flashy styles.

"But how many goal contribution did he have."

P Sky Sky wrote:

"Give him ballon do'r the guy deserve it too no player closer to him this year I swear."

Lionel Bivir added:

"After loosing the Glorified friendly finals?? Meaning of he won then the market value would have been at 300m."

Mbappe chooses Dembele over Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe has chosen his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner after Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal became the two top favourites for the coveted award.

Mbappe has sided with his compatriot Dembele to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of his La Liga rival Yamal.

The Real Madrid forward, speaking ahead of the UEFA Nations League third-place match between Spain and Germany, confirmed he would pick the PSG star to win.

